Car overturns after crash on Dundee roundabout

A car has overturned onto its roof after a crash on a Dundee roundabout.

Emergency services were called to the scene at the Scott Fyffe Roundabout just after 8pm on Friday.

It is unknown if anyone has been injured following the crash.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We got the call at 8.11pm.

“We mobilised two appliances, one from Kingsway and the other from Blackness Road.

“Firefighters attended to help make the vehicle safe.

“We left the scene at 8.45pm.”

An eyewitness told The Courier: “Fire crews, police and an ambulance were all in attendance.

“At least three police cars were there.”

Police Scotland has been contacted for comment.