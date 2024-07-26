Dundee Car overturns after crash on Dundee roundabout Emergency services were called to the scene just after 8pm. By Kieran Webster July 26 2024, 9:30pm July 26 2024, 9:30pm Share Car overturns after crash on Dundee roundabout Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/dundee/5046630/crash-scott-fyffe-roundabout-dundee/ Copy Link The overturned car at the Scott Fyffe Roundabout in Dundee. Image: Supplied A car has overturned onto its roof after a crash on a Dundee roundabout. Emergency services were called to the scene at the Scott Fyffe Roundabout just after 8pm on Friday. It is unknown if anyone has been injured following the crash. A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We got the call at 8.11pm. “We mobilised two appliances, one from Kingsway and the other from Blackness Road. Emergency services attended the scene just after 8pm. Image: Supplied “Firefighters attended to help make the vehicle safe. “We left the scene at 8.45pm.” An eyewitness told The Courier: “Fire crews, police and an ambulance were all in attendance. “At least three police cars were there.” Police Scotland has been contacted for comment.