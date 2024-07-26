Craig Levein: Why I’m letting Stevie May leave St Johnstone and why I’ve missed out on Premiership-ready signings

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Craig Levein: Why I’m letting Stevie May leave St Johnstone and why I’ve missed out on Premiership-ready signings

The Saints manager needs to release funds for further recruitment.

By Eric Nicolson
St Johnstone legend, Stevie May, has been told he can leave.
St Johnstone legend, Stevie May, has been told he can leave. Image: SNS.

Stevie May’s long and illustrious St Johnstone career looks to be coming to an end.

And Perth boss Craig Levein has confirmed that he plans to use any money he can free up by letting the 31-year-old leave to strengthen parts of his squad that are in need of attention.

Levein is happy with his attacking options but hopes to make further recruits in defence, midfield and out wide.

May, who came through the McDiarmid Park academy and has been part of all three cup-winning sides over the last decade, has one year left on his current deal.

But the former Scotland international, linked earlier this week with Raith Rovers, has been told his “game-time would be limited” if he sees that contract out.

St Johnstone's Stevie May.
St Johnstone's Stevie May. Image: SNS.

“If you look at our squad, the area where we’re best covered is our frontline,” said Levein.

“We’ve got Benji (Kimpioka), Adama (Sidibeh), Uche (Ikpeazu), Nicky (Clark) and Makenzie (Kirk).

“It’s an area where we’re really strong.

“I’ve had a conversation with Stevie to say that his game-time is probably going to be quite limited.

“He’s been here a long time and is very well respected.

“I’ve got a great deal of respect for Stevie.

“It’s just the circumstances – I need to get some money back to allow me to do some of the things I need to do.

“These conversations are never nice and they can go sour at times but Stevie has been great.

“He was quite understanding about the situation. I need to try and generate money from somewhere.”

Experienced players

On the broader recruitment picture, Levein addressed the topic of ‘Premiership-ready’ signings and Saints missing out on them.

“I think we do need experience but the experienced players are more expensive,” he explained. “That’s the thing.

“Whether we can get what we’re looking for with the money that we’ve got, I’m not sure.

“We don’t pay the sort of money that all these guys are looking for.

“That’s why we’ve done things a bit differently and tried to recruit from different places.

“We can’t compete with some of the teams round about us.

“We’ve missed out on quite a few.

“Listen, I knew the difficulties when I took the job so I’m not complaining about it.

“And I think we’ve made some good signings.

St Johnstone striker Nicky Clark.
St Johnstone striker Nicky Clark. Image: SNS.

“We’ve got Uche and Nicky to come back into the equation, as well as Kyle (Cameron).

“That’s three very experienced players.

“We still want to do certain things in certain positions but I’m OK with where we are at the moment.”

Meanwhile, Levein confirmed that Aaron Essel’s two-match ban for his red card at Alloa won’t keep him out of the Premiership opener a week on Monday.

“This year suspensions are competition-specific so that means Aaron will miss tomorrow’s game and the next round if we go through,” he said.

“But it means we’ll have him for the Aberdeen game.

“We’ve had a chat about his sending off – he was a wee bit impetuous, especially five yards away from the linesman.

“In different countries there are different levels of tolerance and he’s maybe come from a league where the tolerance is quite high.”

No room for error

Following their midweek slip-up it’s a case of Saints needing to beat East Fife on Saturday and then hoping that Alloa are either defeated by Morton or draw and lose a penalty shoot-out.

“I was in two minds before the game about whether to make changes,” said Levein, looking back at the Alloa team selection which backfired.

“Leaving Drey (Wright) was an easy one because it was an artificial pitch, three games in a week and he’s had bother with his knees.

Drey Wright was left out of the St Johnstone team in midweek.
Drey Wright was left out of the St Johnstone team in midweek. Image: SNS.

“Younger players have grown up playing on astroturf so I thought it might be the right option.

“It’s proven to not be the right option – the result tells you that.

“It was a bizarre game – I don’t think I’ll ever see some of the things that happened again.

“Things conspired against us to a degree but we certainly didn’t help ourselves with our decision-making.

“We were responsible for our own downfall, even though we had good chances to win the game.

“But it’s done.

“We can still qualify for the next round and we have to play well tomorrow, win the game and hope things go our way at other places.”

Levein hopes Cameron and Sam McClelland will both be available.

Conversation