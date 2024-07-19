St Johnstone boss Craig Levein hopeful Makenzie Kirk will bring power, pace and goals after signing from Hearts

St Johnstone have signed Hearts striker, Makenzie Kirk, with Craig Levein expecting his latest recruit to bring power, pace and an eye for a goal to McDiarmid Park.

The 20-year-old is the son of Levein’s assistant boss, Andy Kirk and has represented Northern Ireland at under-19 level.

He has made a name for himself in the Hearts B team, scoring 27 goals in the space of a few months, mostly in the Lowland League.

Twice he found the net four times in a match.

Kirk, who made one first team appearance for Hearts under Robbie Neilson, was sent on loan to Hamilton Accies for the second half of last season but only featured on eight occasions.

Levein said: “He’s 6ft 2in, very, very fast, and a great finisher.

“I’ve been watching him since he was about eight-years-old.

“Andy used to bring him into the training sometimes.

“He’s just a young lad but he scored 20-odd goals in the first half of last season.

“Now you might say it’s Lowland League but that number in half a season isn’t bad going at all.

“He knows where the goals are and, believe it or not, the goals are the same size out there as they are in the Lowland League.”