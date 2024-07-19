St Johnstone boss Craig Levein hopeful Makenzie Kirk will bring power, pace and goals after signing from Hearts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone boss Craig Levein hopeful Makenzie Kirk will bring power, pace and goals after signing from Hearts

The 20-year-old is the son of Saints coach, Andy Kirk.

By Eric Nicolson
Makenzie Kirk.
Makenzie Kirk. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone have signed Hearts striker, Makenzie Kirk, with Craig Levein expecting his latest recruit to bring power, pace and an eye for a goal to McDiarmid Park.

The 20-year-old is the son of Levein’s assistant boss, Andy Kirk and has represented Northern Ireland at under-19 level.

He has made a name for himself in the Hearts B team, scoring 27 goals in the space of a few months, mostly in the Lowland League.

Twice he found the net four times in a match.

Makenzie Kirk makes his Hearts debut.
Makenzie Kirk makes his Hearts debut. Image: SNS.

Kirk, who made one first team appearance for Hearts under Robbie Neilson, was sent on loan to Hamilton Accies for the second half of last season but only featured on eight occasions.

Levein said: “He’s 6ft 2in, very, very fast, and a great finisher.

“I’ve been watching him since he was about eight-years-old.

“Andy used to bring him into the training sometimes.

“He’s just a young lad but he scored 20-odd goals in the first half of last season.

“Now you might say it’s Lowland League but that number in half a season isn’t bad going at all.

“He knows where the goals are and, believe it or not, the goals are the same size out there as they are in the Lowland League.”

More from St Johnstone FC

Arran Cocks has signed for St Johnstone.
St Johnstone confirm Arran Cocks deal – and loan to Angus side
St Johnstone manager Craig Levein.
Craig Levein reveals new transfers rule at St Johnstone as squad-shaping continues
Fran Franczak and Taylor Steven are both highly thought of at St Johnstone.
Craig Levein on St Johnstone career plan for young stars Fran Franczak and Taylor…
Adam Webb has set-out his intentions as St Johnstone owners.
Adam Webb: What have St Johnstone fans learned about new era 10 days after…
St Johnstone striker Uche Ikpeazu is recovering from a knee injury.
St Johnstone boss Craig Levein shares new return timeframe for Uche Ikpeazu
Arran Cocks has signed for St Johnstone.
St Johnstone set to sign England schoolboy international Arran Cocks – then loan him…
New St Johnstone star Andre Raymond at McDiarmid Park. Image: Graeme Hart/PPA
St Johnstone finalise Andre Raymond transfer as Trinidad and Tobago star hails 'great' Perth…
Paul Sturrock, Fran Franczak and Eve Muirhead are all from Highland Perthshire.
5 pillars of St Johnstone's history with Highland Perthshire
Geoff Brown has sold St Johnstone to Adam Webb and will now build a community hub near McDiarmid Park.
Geoff Brown reveals preferred site for new St Johnstone community hub
Young St Johnstone star, Fran Franczak.
Young St Johnstone star Fran Franczak commits his future to Perth club with new…

Conversation