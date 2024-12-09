Kyle Cameron: St Johnstone star discusses captaincy switch, life under Simo Valakari and ‘looking up’ Premiership table

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Kyle Cameron: St Johnstone star discusses captaincy switch, life under Simo Valakari and ‘looking up’ Premiership table

Cameron returned to the Saints starting XI against Aberdeen.

By Sean Hamilton
Kyle Cameron is the new St Johnstone captain.
St Johnstone star Kyle Cameron. Image: PPA

Kyle Cameron insists St Johnstone are ‘striving’ to become a top six Premiership side.

Saints are a team transformed in terms of intent under new manager Simo Valakari.

Performances are vastly improved and confidence is on the rise amongst the squad.

While wins are not yet arriving as frequently as anybody at McDiarmid Park would like, there is a feeling that the club’s fortunes are on the up after three seasons spent fighting relegation.

For Cameron, it feels like a matter of time until the sort of results Saints’ performances merit start to arrive.

“100% we’re looking up the table,” he said.

“That little run we went on when we lost three games in a row to St Mirren, Hearts and Motherwell, if you play those games again, I reckon we could have come away with five, six points possibly.

Kyle Cameron cushions the ball back to Saints keeper Josh Rae, under pressure from Aberdeen striker Kevin Nisbet. Image: Ross Parker/SNS

“We’ve been a little bit unlucky, but I think you can see things are changing.

“The performances are getting better, we’re in games for longer.

“I definitely think we’re looking up and the top six is something we have to try to strive for.

“We’ll keep putting performances in, one week at a time, one game at a time, then once we’re at 30 games, we’ll see where we are then.”

Cameron, a summer arrival from Notts County, was made club captain by previous boss Craig Levein, despite his status as a loan player.

Valakari handed the armband to Nicky Clark while Cameron was injured, early in the Finn’s tenure as boss.

Clark was then made skipper on a permanent basis.

Cameron can now admit that accepting the armband in the summer was perhaps not the right move.

But he insists he has no issues at all with Clark’s rise – and is impressed with the job the striker is doing.

“It’s been fine,” Cameron said of the transition.

St Johnstone captain, Nicky Clark.
St Johnstone captain, Nicky Clark. Image: SNS.

“I came in and was given the captaincy, which was a bit of a surprise and a shock.

“In hindsight, I maybe should have said no because there are obviously full-time lads here who are signed, but it’s not in my character to turn an opportunity like that down.

“I tried to take it with both hands but, with the new manager coming in, I knew it was a possibility [that the captaincy could change] and with the timing, me being injured, it was a smooth transition for Nicky to go in – and he’s doing a great job.

“I’ve got no qualms or issues with that. And it probably takes a little bit of pressure away from me.

“With everyone expecting 10 out of 10 performances every week when you’re on loan and you’re the captain, that puts a bit of pressure on you.

“Now, I just do the same as I always have done; try to drive standards in training and kicking the lads on, which is something I’ll do whether I’ve got the armband on or not.”

Cameron, who stepped into the side for the injured Bozo Mikulic at Pittodrie, now sees the starting role as his to lose.

Kyle Cameron.
Kyle Cameron. Image: SNS

And he is relishing life under Valakari, whose commitment to retaining possession has resulted in big changes day-to-day.

Cameron said: “I think you can by the performances that things have changed quite a lot.

“We want to try to be more of a possession-based team and build up from the back, which we can do.

“It was a little bit more difficult in Aberdeen with the conditions and being away from home, but I think we showed a different side to our game, with a really tough, rugged performance.

“Every day in training the standards are very high. The manager’s very hands on – he’s doing a lot of tactical and technical work with the lads and speaking to us all the time.

“So you haven’t got time to switch off. It’s 100% every single day – and that’s how it should be.”

Conversation