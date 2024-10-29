Simo Valakari reveals Nicky Clark is the permanent St Johnstone captain

Simo Valakari has confirmed that Nicky Clark is the new captain of St Johnstone.

The veteran forward was handed the armband while Kyle Cameron was injured and, after seeing Clark’s influence on the training ground and in matches, Valakari has decided to make the leadership change permanent.

“I had a meeting with Nicky and Kyle,” said the Perth boss.

“Nicky will continue as captain.

“There is no drama.

“I’m so, so happy with what I’m seeing from Nicky so far.

“Of course I knew about his quality and the goals he scores but the effort he has put in on the training ground to help others has been like ‘wow’.

“I’m happy that Nicky got our winning goal (against Dundee) but you could ask him and he would gladly have swapped with anyone else in the team.”