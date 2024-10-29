Simo Valakari reveals Nicky Clark is the permanent St Johnstone captain

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Simo Valakari reveals Nicky Clark is the permanent St Johnstone captain

The former Dundee United striker has been skipper for the last three games.

By Eric Nicolson
St Johnstone captain, Nicky Clark.
St Johnstone captain, Nicky Clark. Image: SNS.

Simo Valakari has confirmed that Nicky Clark is the new captain of St Johnstone.

The veteran forward was handed the armband while Kyle Cameron was injured and, after seeing Clark’s influence on the training ground and in matches, Valakari has decided to make the leadership change permanent.

“I had a meeting with Nicky and Kyle,” said the Perth boss.

“Nicky will continue as captain.

“There is no drama.

“I’m so, so happy with what I’m seeing from Nicky so far.

Nicky Clark scores from close range.
Nicky Clark scores from close range to beat Dundee. Image: SNS.

“Of course I knew about his quality and the goals he scores but the effort he has put in on the training ground to help others has been like ‘wow’.

“I’m happy that Nicky got our winning goal (against Dundee) but you could ask him and he would gladly have swapped with anyone else in the team.”

