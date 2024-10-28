St Johnstone goal hero Nicky Clark says Dens winner was his sweetest yet

Nicky Clark has scored some important goals for St Johnstone – one of which helped keep the Perth club in the Premiership on the final day of last season.

But the Perth forward has put his dramatic Dens Park winner at the top of the pile.

Clark stabbed the ball over the line in the 90th minute of Saints’ clash with Dundee to complete a stunning 2-1 comeback victory over their local rivals.

It was the shortest distance of the goals the former Dundee United man has scored since arriving at McDiarmid Park but it was the sweetest.

“It probably was,” said Clark. “With it being a derby in front of the travelling support, who stuck with us the whole way.

“We’re delighted to send them home happy.

“It was totally different feeling to the end of the Ross County game (when Saints threw away a two-goal lead Clark had earned his team)

“We still have a lot to learn and improve at

“But you can see the way we’re trying to do (things) now. It’s an enjoyable way to play football and we’ve got players capable of playing that style.

“Hopefully we keep going in that direction and keep winning games.”

The Simo effect

New head coach had kick-started the change in atmosphere at McDiarmid on the first day he took over from Craig Levein, according to Clark, even though he had to wait until Saturday to be involved on the touchline.

“It’s different,” he said. “When the manager first came in, he brought an energy with him that the place needed.

“It needed a lift.

“There’s not one thing I can put my finger on. The whole environment is just a lot better.

“On the training field, we’ve changed the style of play and you can see that on the pitch.

“At times we can go long, we’ve got two strikers up front who are willing runners and they’re always a threat.”

Valakari praised his players for the way in which they grasped how to take a grip on the game in the second half following the concession of an early Simon Murray goal.

“We said the right things at half-time, stayed positive and knew we could do things better,” said Clark.

“It wasn’t an angry dressing room. There were wee bits here and there we knew needed fixed.

“The manager said his part but we’re the ones on the pitch and we had the feeling of the game.

“We’ll always get chances with the players we’ve got at the top end of the team and we’re delighted to come away with all three points.”

Scottish Premiership top-six spot

The victory took Saints into the top six, above their opponents.

“There’s no reason why we can’t stay there,” said Clark. “We want to finish as high as possible.

“But we’re not getting too far ahead of ourselves.

“It’s up to us to keep performing and picking up points.

“We’ve got a strong core of a team. Sven (Sprangler) and Holty (Jason Holt) have been brilliant.

“We’re getting there.

“Successful teams always put good runs together. We’ve not done that for a long time but that’s two in a row now.

“We’ve got St Mirren on Wednesday, a hard team to face. We go there full of confidence and hopefully we can get another win.”