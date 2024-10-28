Care round-up: Angus home praised and improvements at Fife nursery

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Care round-up: Angus home praised and improvements at Fife nursery

We take a look at the latest reports for care homes, nurseries, childminders and after-school clubs across Tayside, Fife and Stirling.

By Ellidh Aitken
The latest care inspections include praise for Kendale Hall in Arbroath. Image: Google Street View/DC Thomson
The latest care inspections include praise for Kendale Hall in Arbroath. Image: Google Street View/DC Thomson

An Arbroath care home has been praised and a Glenrothes nursery has improved in the latest care inspections.

The Courier has taken a closer look at the most recent Care Inspectorate reports for Tayside, Fife and Stirling.

The organisation is the watchdog for the care industry and inspects providers such as care homes and childcare services to ensure they meet standards.

The watchdog grades services on key areas including wellbeing, leadership and staffing on a six-point scale where 1 is unsatisfactory and 6 is excellent.

Some reports were only published weeks after the inspections took place.

Kendale Hall Care Home, Arbroath

Previous ratings

  • Not available

New ratings

  • Wellbeing – 5
  • Leadership – 5
  • Staff – 4
  • Setting – 4
  • Planning – 5

Inspection date

  • October 11

Inspectors found staff “worked well as a team” and described them as “kind and caring”.

People also had confidence that any issues or concerns were dealt with “appropriately and promptly”.

The Care Inspectorate said the service could improve in supporting residents to access the local community more frequently.

Ladybird Family Nurture Centre, Glenrothes

Previous ratings

  • Care, play and learning – 2
  • Setting – 4
  • Leadership – 3
  • Staff – 3

New ratings

  • Care, play and learning – 3
  • Setting – 4
  • Leadership – 3
  • Staff – 4

Inspection date

  • August 28
Ladybird Family Nurture Centre. Image: Google Street View

Inspectors said most children were “happy and confident” and that staff training had led to “increased consistency in how children’s needs, rights and choices were supported”.

Personal planning was also improving.

The watchdog also found children played in a “safe, clean and mostly well-maintained setting” that had been refurbished.

Four areas of improvement have been identified, including staff deployment, and involving children and families in “influencing change”.

Lisa Ward Child Minding, Kirkcaldy

Previous ratings

  • Care, play and learning – 4
  • Setting – 4
  • Leadership – 4
  • Staff – not assessed

New ratings

  • Care, play and learning – 2
  • Setting – 3
  • Leadership – 3
  • Staff – 3

Inspection date

  • August 22

The childminder was found to provide “warm and nurturing care”.

Inspectors said children experienced a “homely environment” where they felt “safe and relaxed”.

However, they noted the quality of outcomes and experiences for children and families “had the potential to be negatively impacted as the childminder failed to engage in professional learning to improve their practice”.

Bright Starts Nursery, Bridge of Allan

Previous ratings

  • Care, play and learning – 5
  • Setting – not assessed
  • Leadership – not assessed
  • Staff – 5

New ratings:

  • Care, play and learning – 4
  • Setting – 4
  • Leadership – 4
  • Staff – 4

Inspection date

  • October 1
Bright Starts Nursery. Image: Google Street View

Inspectors found children were kept “safe” by a staff team who were “trained, knowledgeable and confident in safeguarding them and their families.”

Children were also said to be happy and “felt a sense of belonging”.

The watchdog recommended risk assessments should be carried out in all areas of the nursery before children access them.

Acrewood Nursery, Stirling

Previous ratings

  • Care, play and learning – 4
  • Setting – 5
  • Leadership – 4
  • Staff – 4

New ratings

  • Care, play and learning – 5
  • Setting – 4
  • Leadership – 5
  • Staff – 5

Inspection date

  • October 1
Acrewood Nursery. Image: Google Street View

Children experienced “nurturing care and support from staff that knew them very well”, it was found.

There were also positive attachments between staff and children, and personal plans were completed alongside parents.

The Care Inspectorate said children “benefitted from a staff team that was passionate and committed to taking forward improvements”.

It recommended that the service addressed maintenance issues in a timely manner.

Dorothy Aitken Child Minding, Dunfermline

Previous ratings

  • Care, play and learning – 3
  • Setting – 4
  • Leadership – 3
  • Staff – 3

New ratings

  • Care, play and learning – 3
  • Setting – 4
  • Leadership – 3
  • Staff – 3

Inspection date

  • September 25

The watchdog said children experienced “kind, caring and responsive” interactions.

Children also took part in “regular outings” in the local community.

However, inspectors made recommendations regarding the recording of information and contact details for children.

Other recent reports published by the Care Inspectorate are listed below (clicking will download a PDF):

You can find the full inspection reports on the Care Inspectorate website.

Conversation