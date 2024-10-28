Care round-up: Angus home praised and improvements at Fife nursery

An Arbroath care home has been praised and a Glenrothes nursery has improved in the latest care inspections.

The Courier has taken a closer look at the most recent Care Inspectorate reports for Tayside, Fife and Stirling.

The organisation is the watchdog for the care industry and inspects providers such as care homes and childcare services to ensure they meet standards.

The watchdog grades services on key areas including wellbeing, leadership and staffing on a six-point scale where 1 is unsatisfactory and 6 is excellent.

Some reports were only published weeks after the inspections took place.

Kendale Hall Care Home, Arbroath

Previous ratings

Not available

New ratings

Wellbeing – 5

Leadership – 5

Staff – 4

Setting – 4

Planning – 5

Inspection date

October 11

Inspectors found staff “worked well as a team” and described them as “kind and caring”.

People also had confidence that any issues or concerns were dealt with “appropriately and promptly”.

The Care Inspectorate said the service could improve in supporting residents to access the local community more frequently.

Ladybird Family Nurture Centre, Glenrothes

Previous ratings

Care, play and learning – 2

Setting – 4

Leadership – 3

Staff – 3

New ratings

Care, play and learning – 3

Setting – 4

Leadership – 3

Staff – 4

Inspection date

August 28

Inspectors said most children were “happy and confident” and that staff training had led to “increased consistency in how children’s needs, rights and choices were supported”.

Personal planning was also improving.

The watchdog also found children played in a “safe, clean and mostly well-maintained setting” that had been refurbished.

Four areas of improvement have been identified, including staff deployment, and involving children and families in “influencing change”.

Lisa Ward Child Minding, Kirkcaldy

Previous ratings

Care, play and learning – 4

Setting – 4

Leadership – 4

Staff – not assessed

New ratings

Care, play and learning – 2

Setting – 3

Leadership – 3

Staff – 3

Inspection date

August 22

The childminder was found to provide “warm and nurturing care”.

Inspectors said children experienced a “homely environment” where they felt “safe and relaxed”.

However, they noted the quality of outcomes and experiences for children and families “had the potential to be negatively impacted as the childminder failed to engage in professional learning to improve their practice”.

Bright Starts Nursery, Bridge of Allan

Previous ratings

Care, play and learning – 5

Setting – not assessed

Leadership – not assessed

Staff – 5

New ratings:

Care, play and learning – 4

Setting – 4

Leadership – 4

Staff – 4

Inspection date

October 1

Inspectors found children were kept “safe” by a staff team who were “trained, knowledgeable and confident in safeguarding them and their families.”

Children were also said to be happy and “felt a sense of belonging”.

The watchdog recommended risk assessments should be carried out in all areas of the nursery before children access them.

Acrewood Nursery, Stirling

Previous ratings

Care, play and learning – 4

Setting – 5

Leadership – 4

Staff – 4

New ratings

Care, play and learning – 5

Setting – 4

Leadership – 5

Staff – 5

Inspection date

October 1

Children experienced “nurturing care and support from staff that knew them very well”, it was found.

There were also positive attachments between staff and children, and personal plans were completed alongside parents.

The Care Inspectorate said children “benefitted from a staff team that was passionate and committed to taking forward improvements”.

It recommended that the service addressed maintenance issues in a timely manner.

Dorothy Aitken Child Minding, Dunfermline

Previous ratings

Care, play and learning – 3

Setting – 4

Leadership – 3

Staff – 3

New ratings

Care, play and learning – 3

Setting – 4

Leadership – 3

Staff – 3

Inspection date

September 25

The watchdog said children experienced “kind, caring and responsive” interactions.

Children also took part in “regular outings” in the local community.

However, inspectors made recommendations regarding the recording of information and contact details for children.

