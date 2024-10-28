‘My ‘flying dog’ Zander is still loving life despite losing both his eyes’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

‘My ‘flying dog’ Zander is still loving life despite losing both his eyes’

Arbroath mum Susan Spink says Facebook-famous Zander has embraced his new reality after having his eyes removed.

Susan Spink and her Hungarian vizsla Zander walk at West Links almost every day. Image: Paul Reid/DC Thomson.
Susan Spink and her Hungarian vizsla Zander walk at West Links almost every day. Image: Paul Reid/DC Thomson.
By Rebecca Baird

It was about eight years ago, on Elliot beach in Arbroath, when I captured my Hungarian vizsla Zander’s first ‘flying’ photograph.

He was running along the beach and just looked like he was flying. I shared the photo on Facebook and it was picked up by a few bigger pages like Scotland By The Roadside.

I decided to start up my own page – Zander the Flying Dog – to share his adventures. But I didn’t expect so many (2,100) followers.

I speak to folk as Zander, and people all over the world seem to love it. Just the other day, a lady from Florida put a message up saying she was safe from the hurricane and ‘Zander’ had a chat with her.

Zander the ‘flying’ dog in action before his eye issues started. Image: Supplied.

My husband says: ‘Oh my god, I can’t believe people are chatting with you as the dog.’

But when Zander started having health issues and operations, people were following his journey. And it was actually really good to have the support of all these people I’ve never met.

Mystery eye problems turned dangerous

Last year, Zander started having issues with his eyes. We thought it was conjunctivitis. We had stuff for him from the vets and thought it would clear up.

Then quite suddenly, one night last October, he was in horrible pain. We were referred to St Clair vets in Kirkcaldy and they said that he’d lost his sight in one of his eyes  overnight.

He still had sight in the other eye and we wanted to try and keep them. But his issue was to do with drainage in his eye, which was leading to high pressure and glaucoma.

Zander had both his eyes removed after persistent high pressure issues were causing him chronic pain. Image: Supplied.

The eye specialist Julia Henken, who is now independent, was just amazing. She did everything she could to try to save his eyes.

On a last resort, we went down to Penrith to get him laser treatment – jumped in the car at lunch time and had to be there by four!

After the treatment he was on loads of meds, so we had to wake up during the night to give them to him every four hours. This went on for weeks, but sadly the high pressure came back.

Zander still loves playing on the beach with owner Susan, even though he can’t see. Image: Paul Reid/DC Thomson.

He was suffering and on a lot of drugs, so in December he had his first eye out.

By March, the high pressure still wasn’t under control, and he was blind. So he had his second eye removed as well.

‘New lease of life’ after Zander’s eye op

The difference in him was incredible. It was like he had a new lease of life.

Since then he’s been happy, running off lead (where safe to do so) on his beach again, down at West Links now as it’s more accessible for him.

Zander loves meeting his friends down the beach, like Joe, who gives him treats, and Alan who is always out with his collie. He loves the sunshine, so when we come home he’s usually out lying in the garden.

Zander doesn’t need his eyes to pull a perfect puppy-dog face. Image: Paul Reid/DC Thomson.

He’s adapted very well to not having his sight. We try not to move things in the house, so he can get used to the layout, but he manages the stairs well enough to get into my daughter’s bed when he’s not supposed to!

Zander is still trying to ‘fly’ again

For all of his treatments, the cost was upwards of £7,000. Luckily we had insurance.

But because he’s 10, some people didn’t understand why we were treating him. One person even asked my husband why we didn’t just have him put down.

I don’t think these people understand that dogs are part of the family. My husband works offshore and my children are grown. At home, it’s me and Zander.

Zander ‘the flying dog’ is still trying to fly again after his double eye removal gave him a new lease of life. Image: Paul Reid/DC Thomson.

I thought: How would life end just because he can’t see? He still loves his life.

He’s forever wagging his tail and wanting to play with other dogs.

And he’s not quite flying again, but he’s nearly there.

Do you have a remarkable pet or unusual animal? Get in touch to share your Pet Tales at: PetTales@thecourier.co.uk

More from Lifestyle

Billy Clark at the cross trainer where he suffered a heart attack, with Taylor and John.
Dundee driving instructor Billy's life was saved by gym staff after a heart attack
A selection of shellfish in Dune's seafood boil.
What did I think of the Scottish seafood boil at Dean Banks’ Dune in…
Mato's Cafe exterior on Friars Street in Stirling city centre
15 of the best places for lunch in Stirling
A rear view of the property with a glass garden pod.
Beautiful Fife family home with glass pod and separate garden house for sale
Gayle explores the creepy Glenfarg railway tunnels. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
What happened when I explored the creepy abandoned railway tunnels at Glenfarg?
Susan Spink and her Hungarian vizsla Zander walk at West Links almost every day. Image: Paul Reid/DC Thomson.
Should Stirling have its own Christmas market?
Beauly Crescent house to go up for auction
Rundown Kirkton family home going to auction for just £60k
Susan Spink and her Hungarian vizsla Zander walk at West Links almost every day. Image: Paul Reid/DC Thomson.
Debate: Is there any benefit to changing the clocks?
8
David and Hazel Lowe outside their Mexican food truck at Crombie Country Park, pointing to their menu.
Angus meets Mexico with Scottish-inspired quesadillas at Crombie Country Park
Image shows the Welcome to New Gilston signpost outside the Fife village. The village has been renamed New Ghoulston for Halloween and the signpost has been changed which Ghoulston written over Gilston and a witch riding on top of the sign. A scary character wearing a skeleton mask and black suit and hat and standing in a scary pose.
Fife village New Gilston gets a ghoulish Halloween makeover

Conversation