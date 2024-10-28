New crop centre in Invergowrie expected to create 470 Tayside jobs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New crop centre in Invergowrie expected to create 470 Tayside jobs

First Minister John Swinney and Scottish Secretary Ian Murray were on hand to celebrate the occasion.

By Brian Henderson
Scottish Secretary Ian Murray, First Minister John Swinney and Professor Colin Campbell, of the James Hutton Institute at the official opening of the new Crop Innovation Centre
l-r Scottish Secretary Ian Murray, First Minister John Swinney and Professor Colin Campbell, of the James Hutton Institute at the official opening of the new Crop Innovation Centre. Image: Brian Henderson

A new Crop Innovation Centre (CIC) in Invergowrie, near Dundee, is  expected to create nearly 500 new jobs on Tayside.

It will also help secure Scotland’s world-leading reputation in plant science.

The newly opened CIC is home to cutting-edge research aimed at future-proofing crop production, and boosting food and drink security.

It is hoped it will help experts manage natural resources sustainably, and support rural communities in Scotland and around the globe.

Co-operation and collaboration were the watchwords when First Minister John Swinney and Scottish Secretary Ian Murray officially opened the new facilities.

New centre part of £62m investment

The CIC is part of a £62 million investment in new buildings at the James Hutton Institute (JHI)’s Invergowrie site.

Jointly funded by both the UK Government (£45m) and Scottish Government (£17m), the new laboratories are shared by the International Barley Hub (IBH) and Advanced Plant Growth Centre (APGC).

Mr Swinney said the completion of such valuable assets showed what can be achieved when the two governments work together on key projects and priorities.

Mr Murray said the new centre would help encourage economic growth, improve communities and create jobs.

First Minister John Swinney and Scottish Secretary Ian Murray at the official opening.
First Minister John Swinney and Scottish Secretary Ian Murray, second and third from the left, at the official opening. Image: Brian Henderson

JHI chief executive Colin Campbell said research carried out at the site would also have a focus on collaboration – providing an innovation “hub” for a variety of sectors.

It will also benefit from important input from the farming industry and other key parts of the commercial supply chain, including whisky-makers, Professor Campbell added.

Barley is the predominant crop grown in Scotland – partly due to its key role in the world-renowned Scotch whisky industry, which accounts for 75% of the country’s food and drinks exports.

Invergowrie’s new Crop Innovation Centre will promote scientific discovery

IBH director Robbie Waugh said the barley hub would, therefore, play a key role in ensuring the crop’s future.

Professor Waugh added the IBH would promote scientific discovery and innovation to tackle future challenges, in some cases by using new data from sensors and drones.

George Lawrie, IBH’s chairman and a former farmer, said commercial interests had already been expressed in supporting the facility to breed new varieties with traits suited to the Scottish climate.

The new Crop Innovation Centre in Invergowrie.
The new Crop Innovation Centre in Invergowrie. Image: Brian Henderson

Meanwhile, APCG director Derek Stewart said the centre aimed to investigate global food, non-food and pharmaceutical plants, with the aim of “revolutionising” crop production systems.

This would pave the way for the production of local food, 365 days a year, with less environmental impact. Professor Stewart said.

First Minister John Swinney finds out all about the new centre.
First Minister John Swinney finds out all about the new centre. Image: Brian Henderson

The new centre is home to a molecular phenotyping facility to study the characteristics of crops at a molecular level.

Other valuable research assets include a vertical growth tower, post-harvest storage facility and “next-generation” controlled environments which can replicate current and predicted future global crop production conditions.

Research undertaken in Invergowrie expected to help UK lead rapid growth market

Prof Stewart added: “It will utilise facilities like indoor vertical farms, which use LED lights to mimic optimised outdoor conditions, accelerating the breeding and growing of climate resilient and low input crops.

“This technology will enhance the UK’s capabilities to lead a rapidly expanding market, expected to be worth US $62 billion (about £48 billion) by 2025.”

Crop Innovation Centre expected to deliver £900m economic boost, as well as new jobs

Overall, it is estimated the CIC will work on 940 collaborative industry projects over the next 10 years.

It is expected to support an additional 2,600 jobs in the UK of which 1,760 will be in Scotland and 470 on Tayside. In addition, it is predicted to contribute more than £900m in gross value added to the UK economy, in excess of half of which will be in Scotland.

