Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari made most of dugout exile as new head coach reveals transfer plan

The Finn will be in the away dugout at Dens Park.

By Eric Nicolson
Simo Valakari will be in the St Johnstone dugout at Dens Park.
Simo Valakari will be in the St Johnstone dugout at Dens Park. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone head coach, Simo Valakari, has revealed that watching his new team from the stand was “emotionally too much”.

But the Perth boss, whose work permit has now finally been secured in time for him to take his place in the away dugout at Dens Park, has put the long wait for Home Office approval to good use.

And it has also served a valuable purpose in terms of a key dressing room message to his players.

“Of course I’m excited and of course it was a frustrating time but we as a club did everything that we were able to do,” said Valakari.

“Sometimes it just takes time. It was not in our control.

“I’m always telling my players, control the things that you can control.

“So I was able to focus on different things – watching opponents, learning how the club works.

“But now it’s done and I’ve got full focus for tomorrow.

“When you are in the dugout, you are closer to the game, you feel how the players feel, you feel the emotions, you smell the game.

“When you watch from the stand you see different things but emotionally, it was just too much. I want to be with my staff, with my players.

“I saw it from my players this morning, how much they are waiting for tomorrow.

“You want to play in front of your fans in these derby matches. It’s an important game, a very important game.”

Barry Douglas has joined St Johnstone until the end of the season.
Barry Douglas has joined St Johnstone until the end of the season. Image: SNS.

Saints have signed two players already – Bozo Mikulic and Barry Douglas.

The Croatian centre-half has yet to secure his work permit but Douglas could be involved against Dundee.

“I was very happy that we were able to get this level player to our team,” said Valakari on picking up Douglas, who has won league titles with Wolves and Leeds United.

“The most important thing is he really wanted to come here and play for us. I got a really good feeling that we are getting a true professional who will help our team, who will help our youngsters know what it means to play a long time at a high level.

“He did not come here to finish his career.

“He came here to help us win the matches, to be successful and play as long as he can.

“We need to be very thoughtful, careful, and only try to get the players here who we believe will help our team and he’s definitely one of those players.”

Valakari added: “I worked with Bozo for one year.

“He’s a professional, he’s a good character, he always thinks team first, he’s a strong defender, he’s a big man, he’s fast enough, he’s good with the ball, naturally left-footed and will give us a different dimension.

“Defence gives you the foundation.”

Future transfer business

Ghana international full-back, Dennis Korsah, is still on trial, with Valakari reporting that he too has “impressed”.

And the Finn hasn’t ruled out further signings.

“Since the first day, I’ve been very happy with our group, but as always, at good football clubs, we need to think how we can improve,” he said.

“It’s an ongoing discussion all the time.

“We have competition for the strikers, we have competition for the midfielders, we have competition for the defenders, we have three good goalkeepers here as well.

“I believe in fair competition. It doesn’t mean that if you didn’t play last week, you’re not going to play next week. It’s always a new game.

“Sometimes I might do the tactical changes – I need this type of player for this type of opponent, and things like that.”

