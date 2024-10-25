Four people charged after drugs raid in Methil

Four people have been charged after a drugs raid in Methil.

Police descended on a property in the Shepherds Park area of the town on Friday at around 9.30am.

Two men, aged 19 and 33, and two women, aged 21 and 52, were charged in connection with drug offences.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 9.30am on Friday October 25 2024, officers executed a warrant at a property in the Shepherds Park area of Methil.

“Four people, two men aged 19 and 33, and two women, aged 21 and 52, were charged in connection with drug offences and a report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.”