St Johnstone give trial to Ghana international Dennis Khorsa

Ghana international, Dennis Khorsa, has begun a trial with St Johnstone.

The versatile player, who can operate at left-back, left centre-half or as a holding midfielder, was lined up to come to Scotland by previous Saints manager, Craig Levein.

After Levein was sacked last month, transfer business was put on hold until the Perth club had secured a replacement.

New head coach, Simo Valakari, has yet to finalise his own work permit but the process of bolstering the McDiarmid Park squad is gathering pace.

Croatian centre-back, Bozo Mikulic, was snapped up on a deal through to the end of the season.

Former Leeds, Wolves, Dundee United and Scotland full-back, Barry Douglas, is expected to be the next free agent who signs a similar length contract.

And Valakari has decided to give Khorsa the chance to impress in training this week, Courier Sport understands.

The 28-year-old is also without a club.

He has a wealth of experience in the Ghana Premier League and was capped for the national team just a couple of years ago.

Meanwhile, Saints are hopeful that Valakari’s work permit will be granted in plenty of time for him to prepare the team for Saturday’s clash with Dundee.

The Finn hasn’t been able to get fully involved yet and has watched the last two Premiership matches from the stand.