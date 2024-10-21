St Johnstone give trial to Ghana international Dennis Khorsa

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone give trial to Ghana international Dennis Khorsa

The 28-year-old defender is a free agent.

By Eric Nicolson
Dennis Korsah has started a trial with St Johnstone.
Dennis Korsah has started a trial with St Johnstone. Image: Shutterstock.

Ghana international, Dennis Khorsa, has begun a trial with St Johnstone.

The versatile player, who can operate at left-back, left centre-half or as a holding midfielder, was lined up to come to Scotland by previous Saints manager, Craig Levein.

After Levein was sacked last month, transfer business was put on hold until the Perth club had secured a replacement.

New head coach, Simo Valakari, has yet to finalise his own work permit but the process of bolstering the McDiarmid Park squad is gathering pace.

Croatian centre-back, Bozo Mikulic, was snapped up on a deal through to the end of the season.

Former Leeds, Wolves, Dundee United and Scotland full-back, Barry Douglas, is expected to be the next free agent who signs a similar length contract.

And Valakari has decided to give Khorsa the chance to impress in training this week, Courier Sport understands.

The 28-year-old is also without a club.

He has a wealth of experience in the Ghana Premier League and was capped for the national team just a couple of years ago.

Meanwhile, Saints are hopeful that Valakari’s work permit will be granted in plenty of time for him to prepare the team for Saturday’s clash with Dundee.

The Finn hasn’t been able to get fully involved yet and has watched the last two Premiership matches from the stand.

