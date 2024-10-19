Former Leeds defender Barry Douglas set for St Johnstone trial as free agent watches Saints beat Ross County

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Former Leeds defender Barry Douglas set for St Johnstone trial as free agent watches Saints beat Ross County

The 35-year-old left-back has been without a club since the summer.

By Eric Nicolson
Barry Douglas meets Simo Valakari before St Johnstone played Ross County.
Barry Douglas meets Simo Valakari before St Johnstone played Ross County. Image: SNS.

Former Scotland and Leeds United defender, Barry Douglas, is set to start a trial with St Johnstone.

The 35-year-old has been a free agent since leaving Lech Poznan in the summer and was at McDiarmid Park to watch Saints beat Ross County.

Craig Levein identified left-back as a position he wanted to strengthen before he was sacked, with Ghana international, Dennis Korsah, lined up as a potential recruit.

And new head coach, Simo Valakari, appears to be of a similar mind.

The Finn has already signed centre-half, Bozo Mikulic, on a deal through to the end of the season and attention is now turning to another position in the backline.

Douglas has enjoyed a stellar career.

After Dundee United signed him from Queen’s Park he spent three seasons at Tannadice and then made moves to Poland and Turkey.

He was a fans’ favourite at both Wolves and Leeds, twice winning the EFL Championship.

Not ready to hang up his boots yet

Opening up about becoming a free agent, Douglas told Team Talk: “It’s been a very different summer for me as it’s the first time in 18 years I’ve not known where or when I’m going to be playing.

“The routine is the biggest thing for me, knowing when you go back or start your programme is key.

Former Scotland defender, Barry Douglas.
Former Scotland defender, Barry Douglas. Image: SNS.

“I have enjoyed the extended freedom and spending time with family, but the key is keeping the mindset to keep the routine and keep myself fit. I’ve not closed any doors, we have our criteria that we are looking for.

“It’s been an amazing journey so far but I’m not ready for it to end as I’ve got far too much to give, and don’t want to hang the boots up just yet.

“I’m in a privileged position that I play for the love of the game now. I just love football. I’ve spoken to a few clubs but being on a free and the age I am, it’s a unique opportunity for me to take on the right thing.

“And when the right thing comes, that ticks all the boxes, then we will be ready and hopefully lift another trophy.”

More from St Johnstone FC

Benji Kimpioka celebrates his second goal.
St Johnstone interim boss Andy Kirk admits 'everybody needed that' after Saints beat Ross…
Jason Holt.
St Johnstone midfielder Jason Holt reveals Livingston lesson Perth club need to learn
St Johnstone coach, Andy Kirk.
St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari not fully 'hands-on', says Andy Kirk, but he's getting…
St Johnstone unveil Simo Valakari as their new head coach.
JIM SPENCE: Football is a global sport and foreign managers in Scotland a natural…
Simo Valakari.
New St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari WON'T be in dugout for Ross County game…
Andre Raymond and Aaron Essel.
St Johnstone duo Aaron Essel and Andre Raymond reveal joy at helping to support…
Shaun Rooney.
Shaun Rooney: Ex-St Johnstone player leaves St Mirren after teen assault charge
St Johnstone striker, Uche Ikpeazu, has endured the most frustrating injury lay-off of his career.
EXCLUSIVE: Forgotten St Johnstone striker Uche Ikpeazu opens up on injury ordeal
St Johnstone need the return of home comforts.
St Johnstone have one last chance to avoid ignominious club record
Bozo Mikulic in action for Hadjuk Split.
St Johnstone sign Croatian centre-back Bozo Mikulic

Conversation