Former Leeds defender Barry Douglas set for St Johnstone trial as free agent watches Saints beat Ross County

Former Scotland and Leeds United defender, Barry Douglas, is set to start a trial with St Johnstone.

The 35-year-old has been a free agent since leaving Lech Poznan in the summer and was at McDiarmid Park to watch Saints beat Ross County.

Craig Levein identified left-back as a position he wanted to strengthen before he was sacked, with Ghana international, Dennis Korsah, lined up as a potential recruit.

And new head coach, Simo Valakari, appears to be of a similar mind.

The Finn has already signed centre-half, Bozo Mikulic, on a deal through to the end of the season and attention is now turning to another position in the backline.

Douglas has enjoyed a stellar career.

After Dundee United signed him from Queen’s Park he spent three seasons at Tannadice and then made moves to Poland and Turkey.

He was a fans’ favourite at both Wolves and Leeds, twice winning the EFL Championship.

Not ready to hang up his boots yet

Opening up about becoming a free agent, Douglas told Team Talk: “It’s been a very different summer for me as it’s the first time in 18 years I’ve not known where or when I’m going to be playing.

“The routine is the biggest thing for me, knowing when you go back or start your programme is key.

“I have enjoyed the extended freedom and spending time with family, but the key is keeping the mindset to keep the routine and keep myself fit. I’ve not closed any doors, we have our criteria that we are looking for.

“It’s been an amazing journey so far but I’m not ready for it to end as I’ve got far too much to give, and don’t want to hang the boots up just yet.

“I’m in a privileged position that I play for the love of the game now. I just love football. I’ve spoken to a few clubs but being on a free and the age I am, it’s a unique opportunity for me to take on the right thing.

“And when the right thing comes, that ticks all the boxes, then we will be ready and hopefully lift another trophy.”