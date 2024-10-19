St Johnstone interim boss Andy Kirk admits ‘everybody needed that’ after Saints beat Ross County 3-0

St Johnstone ended their 10-month wait for a home league win by beating Ross County 3-0 in a one-sided contest.

And interim manager, Andy Kirk, admitted: “Everyone needed that”.

A Benji Kimpioka double and a late Makenzie Kirk tap-in secured Saints’ first Premiership McDiarmid Park victory since December.

And the result saw them surge up the table to eighth.

Kirk, who was in charge for his fourth game as new boss, Simo Valakari, watched on from the directors’ box, was delighted that the players got rewarded for their efforts at last, having absorbed a few painful blows over the last couple of months.

“I think everyone needed that,” he said.

“We spoke in the week that everyone at the club needed a lift – the players, the fans and the staff so it was nice that we got it at home.

“The pleasing thing over the past few weeks has been the effort the players have put in in training.

“They’ve totally bought into what we’ve been trying to do and that comes from them committing to it and putting the effort in on the pitch.

“The performance was far from perfect. We had some good bits and we have bits we need to improve but that’s a process that we have to go through.

“As long as the players give that effort and that commitment then we give ourselves a chance.

“The mistakes we did make, we rectified because we had players in working hard for their team-mates.

“That should give the players confidence and hopefully we can replicate that performance because last season we had a lot of problems with consistency.

“If we set a performance level that we did today, we should now look to hit that and give nothing less.

“And hopefully that will give us a good chance to pick up points.

“If we get that level every week, we give ourselves a chance.”

Kimpioka is now on nine goals for the season and one of his two against County was set-up by strike-partner, Adama Sidibeh, who also made life difficult for the Dingwall defence.

“We’re delighted to have those two back because it makes a huge difference to us,” said Kirk.

“They’re a handful for any defenders they’re playing against.

“They’re strong, quick players and they have ability and they can find the net.

“It was great to have the two of them back but we also bring on Makenzie for the last 15 minutes and he contributes to the game because he has pace and he gets himself a goal at the end.”

Makenzie Kirk’s late goal was his first in the Premiership.

“I’m super proud to see Makenzie scored but I was just glad to see the third goal go in!” said his dad.

“When you’re sitting at 2-0 you just want the game dead.

“I’m really pleased for him and I’m glad he’s off the mark in the Premiership.”

County had two men sent off – Eli Campbell for a second yellow in the first half and Charlie Telfer for a bad challenge on Sven Sprangler.

“Sven is fine,” said Kirk. “He might be a little bit sore tomorrow but Sven’s strong and sturdy.

“I didn’t see the tackle too clearly but obviously a straight red, it can’t have been a good one.”