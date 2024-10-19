St Johnstone interim boss Andy Kirk admits ‘everybody needed that’ after Saints beat Ross County 3-0

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone interim boss Andy Kirk admits ‘everybody needed that’ after Saints beat Ross County 3-0

The Perth side had endured a 12-game winless run at McDIarmid Park.

By Eric Nicolson
Benji Kimpioka celebrates his second goal.
Benji Kimpioka celebrates his second goal. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone ended their 10-month wait for a home league win by beating Ross County 3-0 in a one-sided contest.

And interim manager, Andy Kirk, admitted: “Everyone needed that”.

A Benji Kimpioka double and a late Makenzie Kirk tap-in secured Saints’ first Premiership McDiarmid Park victory since December.

And the result saw them surge up the table to eighth.

Kirk, who was in charge for his fourth game as new boss, Simo Valakari, watched on from the directors’ box, was delighted that the players got rewarded for their efforts at last, having absorbed a few painful blows over the last couple of months.

“I think everyone needed that,” he said.

“We spoke in the week that everyone at the club needed a lift – the players, the fans and the staff so it was nice that we got it at home.

“The pleasing thing over the past few weeks has been the effort the players have put in in training.

“They’ve totally bought into what we’ve been trying to do and that comes from them committing to it and putting the effort in on the pitch.

“The performance was far from perfect. We had some good bits and we have bits we need to improve but that’s a process that we have to go through.

“As long as the players give that effort and that commitment then we give ourselves a chance.

“The mistakes we did make, we rectified because we had players in working hard for their team-mates.

“That should give the players confidence and hopefully we can replicate that performance because last season we had a lot of problems with consistency.

“If we set a performance level that we did today, we should now look to hit that and give nothing less.

“And hopefully that will give us a good chance to pick up points.

“If we get that level every week, we give ourselves a chance.”

Benji Kimpioka makes it 1-0.
Benji Kimpioka makes it 1-0. Image: SNS.

Kimpioka is now on nine goals for the season and one of his two against County was set-up by strike-partner, Adama Sidibeh, who also made life difficult for the Dingwall defence.

“We’re delighted to have those two back because it makes a huge difference to us,” said Kirk.

“They’re a handful for any defenders they’re playing against.

“They’re strong, quick players and they have ability and they can find the net.

“It was great to have the two of them back but we also bring on Makenzie for the last 15 minutes and he contributes to the game because he has pace and he gets himself a goal at the end.”

Makenzie Kirk’s late goal was his first in the Premiership.

“I’m super proud to see Makenzie scored but I was just glad to see the third goal go in!” said his dad.

“When you’re sitting at 2-0 you just want the game dead.

“I’m really pleased for him and I’m glad he’s off the mark in the Premiership.”

Makenzie Kirk scores to make it 3-0.
Makenzie Kirk scores to make it 3-0. Image: SNS.

County had two men sent off – Eli Campbell for a second yellow in the first half and Charlie Telfer for a bad challenge on Sven Sprangler.

“Sven is fine,” said Kirk. “He might be a little bit sore tomorrow but Sven’s strong and sturdy.

“I didn’t see the tackle too clearly but obviously a straight red, it can’t have been a good one.”

