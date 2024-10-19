Jim Goodwin ready for meme treatment as Dundee United boss ‘ends up on a**e’ in bonkers Tannadice finale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jim Goodwin ready for meme treatment as Dundee United boss ‘ends up on a**e’ in bonkers Tannadice finale

The United boss also addressed a mixed cameo for goal hero Meshack.

Meshack celebrates as Jim Goodwin, in the background, hits the deck. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

Jim Goodwin has joked that Meshack Ubochioma was HIBS’ best player prior to emerging as Dundee United’s last-gasp hero.

The Nigerian flyer entered the fray in the closing stages against the capital club, making just his second Premiership appearance for the Terrors.

It was a largely inauspicious cameo, including tripping over the ball as he attempted a back-heel with his first touch. However, his technical ability was on show with a superb 99th-minute chip to secure a 3-2 triumph.

“Meshack produced a moment of real quality on his weaker right foot with the last kick of the ball,” smiled Goodwin. “It’s just as well it went in – because I had other things I wanted to say to him at the end of the game.

“I thought he was Hibs’ best player for about ten minutes!

“But he came good at the end.”

Goodwin slips up

The memorable lob prompted wild scenes at Tannadice, including Goodwin dashing onto the pitch in celebration – and slipping as he attempted to catch the match-winner.

The United gaffer even picked up a yellow card for his troubles.

Touchline delight for Goodwin and co
Touchline delight for Goodwin and co.. Image: SNS

“I can guess what the meme is going to be tomorrow,” laughed Goodwin. “I don’t help myself. I got caught up in the moment.

“Scoring a winner as late as that, the excitement is there for all to see. I went running on to celebrate with Meshack. He saw me coming and started running away. I ended up on my a**e.

“It’s a good one for people online and on social media, no doubt!”

Amid the madness, some delirious Arabs spilled onto the field, with Goodwin noting: “We don’t want to encourage our supporters to come on the park. But we understand there’s a level of emotion involved in it.

“You don’t get too many moments like that as a professional player.”

Never say die

Meshack’s moment of inspiration completed a staggering injury-time turnaround, with Luca Stephenson having brought the score back to 2-2 with 93 minutes on the clock; United taking full advantage of Joe Newell’s late red card.

Prior to that breathless finale, strikes from Warren O’Hora and Dwight Gayle had cancelled out Sam Dalby’s opener – sensationally teed up by Glenn Middleton.

Delirious Dundee United stars after Meshack's winner
Delirious Dundee United stars after Meshack’s winner. Image: SNS

“I’ve spoken about the great team spirit here,” added Goodwin. “They don’t know when they’re beaten. We keep going right to the end.

“We have a sign up on the back of the door about never throwing in the towel and the players deserve all the credit.”

