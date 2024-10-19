Jim Goodwin ready for meme treatment as Dundee United boss ‘ends up on a**e’ in bonkers Tannadice finale

Jim Goodwin has joked that Meshack Ubochioma was HIBS’ best player prior to emerging as Dundee United’s last-gasp hero.

The Nigerian flyer entered the fray in the closing stages against the capital club, making just his second Premiership appearance for the Terrors.

It was a largely inauspicious cameo, including tripping over the ball as he attempted a back-heel with his first touch. However, his technical ability was on show with a superb 99th-minute chip to secure a 3-2 triumph.

“Meshack produced a moment of real quality on his weaker right foot with the last kick of the ball,” smiled Goodwin. “It’s just as well it went in – because I had other things I wanted to say to him at the end of the game.

“I thought he was Hibs’ best player for about ten minutes!

“But he came good at the end.”

Goodwin slips up

The memorable lob prompted wild scenes at Tannadice, including Goodwin dashing onto the pitch in celebration – and slipping as he attempted to catch the match-winner.

The United gaffer even picked up a yellow card for his troubles.

“I can guess what the meme is going to be tomorrow,” laughed Goodwin. “I don’t help myself. I got caught up in the moment.

“Scoring a winner as late as that, the excitement is there for all to see. I went running on to celebrate with Meshack. He saw me coming and started running away. I ended up on my a**e.

“It’s a good one for people online and on social media, no doubt!”

Amid the madness, some delirious Arabs spilled onto the field, with Goodwin noting: “We don’t want to encourage our supporters to come on the park. But we understand there’s a level of emotion involved in it.

“You don’t get too many moments like that as a professional player.”

Never say die

Meshack’s moment of inspiration completed a staggering injury-time turnaround, with Luca Stephenson having brought the score back to 2-2 with 93 minutes on the clock; United taking full advantage of Joe Newell’s late red card.

Prior to that breathless finale, strikes from Warren O’Hora and Dwight Gayle had cancelled out Sam Dalby’s opener – sensationally teed up by Glenn Middleton.

“I’ve spoken about the great team spirit here,” added Goodwin. “They don’t know when they’re beaten. We keep going right to the end.

“We have a sign up on the back of the door about never throwing in the towel and the players deserve all the credit.”