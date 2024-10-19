Dundee showed lessons were learned in ‘big’ Motherwell win says proud Tony Docherty as he provides Scott Fraser fitness update

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee showed lessons were learned in ‘big’ Motherwell win says proud Tony Docherty as he provides Scott Fraser fitness update

The Dark Blues boss was delighted with the 1-0 win at Fir Park as he reveals pre-match challenge set to his team.

By George Cran
Tony Docherty salutes the Dundee fans after victory at Motherwell. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Tony Docherty hailed a “complete performance” from his Dundee side as they ran out deserving winners at Motherwell.

Lyall Cameron’s first-half strike was enough to earn a big, big win for the Dark Blues – ending a run of four straight defeats.

The Dens boss revealed he set his side one challenge at Fir Park – earning a clean sheet.

His defence has come under huge scrutiny in recent weeks culminating in the 3-2 defeat at home to Kilmarnock a fortnight ago.

“The players deserve a huge amount of credit,” Docherty said.

Lyall Cameron wheels away after opening the scoring for Dundee. Image: Sammy Turner/SNS
“We did a hell of a lot of work on the training ground, in the analysis room, all about keeping a clean sheet.

“It was a complete performance away from home.

“I thought in the first half we were very good technically, we scored a great goal, had chances to score other goals.

“But then you’ve seen the other side, digging in and making sure we’ve seen out that clean sheet to get the three points.

“It’s reward for all the hard work they put in during that international break.”

Ringing the changes

Tony Docherty rang the changes from the collapse against Kilmarnock with four new names on his team sheet – four players making their first league starts of the season.

The big one was Trevor Carson in goal, taking Jon McCracken’s place, while Scott Fraser was in for the suspended Mo Sylla.

Fin Robertson and Ryan Astley also came in for Scott Tiffoney and Antonio Portales.

Ryan Astley gets to grips with former Dundee star Zach Robinson. Image: Sammy Turner/SNS
Former Dee Zach Robinson almost had a golden chance in the opening minutes, only for Clark Robertson to wrap a long leg round him to poke away the ball.

The home side started with the confidence winning four of the last five matches brings.

But, as the half wore on, Dundee steadily took control.

And racked up the efforts on goal. Closest was Billy Koumetio, heading a Fraser free-kick just wide on 32 minutes.

Finally the goal came on 38 minutes as Lyall Cameron notched his first league goal of the campaign.

Cameron finds the bottom corner. Image: Sammy Turner/SNS
Ziyad Larkeche, again impressive down the left flank, sent in a cross for Simon Murray. His diving header was blocked and fell to the feet of the Cameron who finished with composure.

And delighted his manager who namechecked the youngster in his post-match comments: “A special mention for Lyall.

“After his travelling this week he put in a fantastic performance.”

‘Learned our lesson’

Cameron’s goal gave Dundee a big lift and they didn’t look back.

There could have been more before the break with home fans meeting the half-time whistle with boos.

The Dark Blues started the second half as they finished the first with Curtis Main stinging the palms of Aston Oxborough and Murray putting another effort wide.

The Steelmen threw on changes to try to work their way into the game. However, Carson was largely untroubled – a good stop from a long-range Lennon Miller shot the only save of note the incoming keeper made in the second period.

Ziyad Larkeche impressed again for Dundee. Image: Sammy Turner/SNS
And despite pressure from the home side, Dundee stood up and saw out the contest well.

Lessons learned from Kilmarnock says Docherty.

“That’s a big win,” he added.

“We had losses that we had to respond to.

“We have learned our lesson from the previous game.

“When tested and when asked questions we stood up.

“We dug in, I think we showed every side of our performance to get a result at a difficult venue.

“It makes me very proud as manager.”

Scott Fraser

Scott Fraser limped off in the second half as his first Dundee start ended early. Image: Sammy Turner/SNS
It was a day full of positives, one negative was seeing Scott Fraser limp off on 77 minutes.

It was the midfielder’s first start since signing for Dundee, replacing the suspended Mo Sylla at the base of the midfield.

Asked about Fraser, Docherty said: “He’s fine.

“He actually got a fitness test before the game, he was feeling his groins a little bit.

“We saw today his experience and his know-how is so important to us.

“He’ll be fine, he just needs to rest it down a little bit because he’s not played a lot of football recently.

“The intensity of the game caught up with him a wee bit.”

Teams

Motherwell (3-5-2): Oxborough, O’Donnell (Kaleta 77), Gordon, Balmer, Zdravkovski, Robinson (Ebiye 46), Halliday (Maswanhise 61), Stamatelopoulos (Watt 46), Casey (Tavares 61), Wilson, Miller.

Subs not used: Hegyi, Seddon, Blaney, Koutroumbis.

Dundee (3-5-2): Carson, Astley, C Robertson, Koumetio, Ingram, Larkeche, Fraser (Portales 77), F Robertson, Cameron (Tiffoney 71), Murray (Palmer-Houlden 81), Main.

Subs not used: McCracken, Sharp, Mulligan, Adewumi, Braybrooke, Vetro.

Referee: Euan Anderson

VAR: Andrew Dallas

Attendance: 5,084 (822)

