Ziyad Larkeche picks out key improvement Dundee need to end losing streak at Motherwell

Dundee have had a tough few weeks as one loss ran into two, three and then into four on the spin.

The last a colossal disappointment at home to Kilmarnock that saw a 2-0 lead slip by conceding three times in the final nine minutes of action.

Today they head to Motherwell aiming to solve the problems that have beset them in recent games.

It has been a long two weeks of introspection and work on the training pitch for the Dark Blues squad.

However, Ziyad Larkeche insists that hard work on and off the pitch could prove valuable in the future.

“You go into the changing-room afterwards and everyone is devastated,” the Frenchman said of the 3-2 home defeat to Kilmarnock.

“It is part of the process – it is in the past now but we need to learn from it.

“If you don’t learn from it, what’s the point?

“You will just waste your time and stuff like that will keep happening.

“Of course, when you are doing something good, you need to analyse it to know why it has been a good result or game.

“But on the other hand when things don’t go your way, you need to understand and assess it.”

Key

So what do Dundee need to change today and in the matches to come as they bid to move up the Premiership table?

“I think everyone needs to stay focused for 90 minutes – that’s the key,” Larkeche attests.

“For a long time we were ahead when it was 10 against 11 but the main thing is to stay together and focused.

“We are a young team but I believe sometimes you see in different leagues or teams, players can be young but they also show maturity.

“I really believe it is also about the mindset.

“Of course, when you have played 200-300 games it helps – it is logical – but on the other hand, the mental aspect of being ready is very important.

“We need to pick up points.

“A game like Aberdeen, we played good football but now it is really important not to just play well but to be ruthless in both areas of the pitch, scoring goals but trying to keep a clean sheet.”

‘I feel good here’

Larkeche has already found the net twice in his first nine appearances since signing on loan from Queens Park Rangers in the summer.

And the left-sided defender has enjoyed his time in the City of Discovery.

“I have settled in really well,” he added.

“People in the city in general and at the club have been kind and friendly with me so I feel really good here.

“I live close to the centre and my family come over and go to the games.

“Personally and from the football aspect, I feel good here.”