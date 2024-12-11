Lyall Cameron’s 100 Dundee appearances in focus – which club legends has he surpassed already?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lyall Cameron’s 100 Dundee appearances in focus – which club legends has he surpassed already?

The academy graduate reached a century of matches in dark blue at the weekend.

Dundee star Lyall Cameron over the years.
By George Cran

Lyall Cameron has joined the 100 club at Dundee.

The 22-year-old is the creative beating heart of the Dark Blues despite only fully emerging from the club’s academy system two-and-a-half years ago.

Swiftly he has become one of the most talked-about young talents in the Premiership and has already surpassed a few club legends in his short career.

It has been a story of ups and downs for the young midfielder but he continues to impress on the top stage in Scotland with four goals and four assists to his name already this term.

Courier Sport picks out the big moments in Cameron’s young career.

Debut

Lyall Cameron makes his Dundee debut
Lyall Cameron makes his Dundee debut at Raith Rovers in July 2019. Image: SNS

The Scotland U/21 international revealed in an in-depth interview with Courier Sport that his debut was actually slated to come on the same day as Fin Robertson and Josh Mulligan.

Those two made their bows as 16-year-olds on the final day of the 2018/19 season when James McPake took charge.

Cameron was a sub that day and was due to come off the bench late in the game. However, Darren O’Dea’s red card on his final Dundee appearance took away his chance.

Lyall Cameron made his first Dundee start at Dunfermline in 2020. Image: SNS
Cameron struggled on his first Dundee start at Dunfermline in 2020. Image: SNS

A few months later the big day came, replacing Andrew Nelson in a 3-0 League Cup win at Raith Rovers on the opening day of the following campaign.

His first start, though, was one to forget as he was subbed at half-time in defeat at Dunfermline and would have to wait over a year for another first-team appearance.

First goal

Fast forward to July 2022 and – after a long wait – Cameron was back in the team again, this time under manager Gary Bowyer.

A late sub on opening day, Cameron sealed a 3-0 victory over Hamilton Accies at Dens Park.

Lyall Cameron's first Dundee goal
Lyall Cameron celebrates his first Dundee goal. Image: Mark Scates/SNS

A cross from Paul McGowan was controlled in the box before the youngster spun and fired a fierce effort past the goalkeeper.

Cameron would go on to haunt Hamilton that season.

It took a while to shake off the super-sub tag but the goals started to flow and Cameron became a regular starter for as the season progressed.

Hat-trick hero

Cameron struck again against Hamilton in the league before hitting yet another major milestone in April as the title race hotted up.

Already on nine goals in his first full season, the diminutive playmaker led the way as the Dee dismantled Accies at Dens.

Lyall Cameron with the matchball after seeing off Hamilton with a hat-trick. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.
Cameron’s hat-trick against Hamilton put Dundee top of the table. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.

The final score was 7-0 with Cameron notching the first Dundee hat-trick by a non-striker since John Brown in 1985.

The first set up by former youth team-mate Mulligan, the second a low snapshot and the third a glancing header.

“I said to the boys they weren’t pretty goals but if three go in the net, I am happy!” Cameron said afterwards.

Champion

Lyall Cameron has agreed a new deal with Dundee. Image: SNS.
Dundee star Lyall Cameron holds the Championship trophy. Image: SNS.

The young star continued to shine and would finish the campaign with 14 goals in 39 appearances, including one in the title-winning victory over Queen’s Park on the final day.

Not only would the team title come his way that summer but also a clean sweep at the club awards do.

No player had ever won the Andrew de Vries Player of the Year, Player’s Player of the Year and the Isobel Sneddon Young Player of the Year award before.

There would also be places in the PFA Scotland and SPFL Championship Teams of the Year.

Lyall Cameron is the first Dundee player to win the three main prizes at the DSA Player of the Year awards. Image: David Young
Lyall Cameron was the first Dundee player to win the three main prizes at the DSA Player of the Year awards. Image: David Young

Out of contract that summer, Cameron had the opportunity to move on from Dundee. However, he signed a new two-year deal with the Dark Blues to head into the Premiership.

Since then nine top-flight goals have followed, 12 in all competitions, as well as PFA Scotland and Football Writer’s Young Player of the Year nominations plus a second Dundee Young Player of the Year gong.

Impact

Seun Adewumi and Lyall Cameron celebrate
Cameron found the net against Motherwell last week. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS

It has been quite a century of appearances for Lyall Cameron at Dundee.

He has notched 26 goals and laid on 12 for his team-mates. That’s in 77 starts.

That is a goal for every three starts and an assist for every six starts.

He has moved level with Fabian Caballero’s goal tally and has surpassed Doug Cowie, Willie Falconer, Kevin McDonald and Gordon Strachan.

This season he is equal fifth in the Premiership for goal involvements, fourth for chances created and one of the best in the division at winning possession in the final third.

A top talent in dark blue – who knows what awaits as he heads beyond a century of Dundee appearances.

Conversation