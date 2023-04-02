Dundee hat-trick hero Lyall Cameron: There is more to come

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

He may have notched a first senior hat-trick in the 7-0 destruction of Hamilton but Dundee star Lyall Cameron insists there is more to come from him.

Despite scoring three times, the 20-year-old wasn’t entirely pleased with his own performance.

It was a first treble scored by a non-striker in a Dundee shirt since John Brown against Rangers in 1985 and Cameron’s 12th goal of a remarkable breakthrough season.

But the youngster isn’t content to finish there as he continues to play a crucial part in the club’s bid to win this season’s Championship.

“I said to the boys they weren’t pretty goals but if three go in the net, I am happy,” Cameron said.

“That is my first professional hat-trick so hopefully there are more to come.

“I scored a couple of hat-tricks at U/18s which is when I started to find my goal-scoring ability.

“But that one means the most.

Match ball

“I got the match ball eventually. I thought it was the ref’s job to give it to me but he wasn’t interested and I was gutted.

“Thankfully I got it in the end and I have had it signed so I am happy with that.

“I now have 12 goals this season and I have my targets so hopefully if I can meet them, that will give me a big boost.

“I scored three goals but I still feel I can do more. It wasn’t my best performance ever but the team got three points which is the main thing.

“Queen’s Park also got beat so we will just keep going and hope for the best.

“Saturday has to be one of our best performances of the season.

“It has been coming and we were due someone a big result and I am glad it came on Saturday.”

Bubbly

After eventually tracking down the match ball, Cameron also picked up another bottle of champagne as he added to his collection of Man of the Match awards.

He admits, though, the bubbly is wasted on him as a teetotaller.

“I have a few bottles but I haven’t drunk any of them,” he added.

“People are always quick to take them off my hands. I think my mum went away with the latest one.

“I don’t even drink so if someone gets the use of them I am happy with that.”

‘Who knows what will happen next year?’

Despite achieving yet another milestone in his fledgling career and moving to the top of the Dundee scoring charts this season, the 20-year-old remains grounded.

And he’s quick to say there will be no getting carried away in the Dens Park squad led by manager Gary Bowyer.

The Dark Blues still trail Championship leaders Queen’s Park by one point with six matches to go, though they do have a game in hand.

And thoughts have already switched to Arbroath away next weekend.

“None of us, especially me, will get ahead of ourselves,” he said.

“We are not even top of the league yet and we still have lots of work to do.

“There are still some hard places to go to and Arbroath next week won’t be pretty.

“We obviously have to go there, try to get the three points and keep building on that.

“Arbroath are a hard-working team and you know what you are getting from them.”

He added: “It is an exciting time for the club.

“Who knows what will happen next year?

“Who knows what league we will be in, who will be here because of the contract situation. We will just have to see what happens.

“Hopefully in the short term we can get promoted and go from there.”