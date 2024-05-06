EXCLUSIVE: Dundee target summer swoop for Bruce Anderson as Kilmarnock emerge as rivals for Livingston striker

Dundee have moved to snap up Livingston striker Bruce Anderson on a free transfer this summer.

The 25-year-old is out-of-contract at the end of this season and has made clear his intention to move on from the Tony Macaroni Arena.

Livi’s relegation from the Premiership was confirmed after Saturday’s 4-1 defeat at Motherwell with Anderson making his 41st appearance of the season.

The former Aberdeen youngster has been a key player for David Martindale’s Livi since joining in 2021.

He scored 11 Premiership goals in his first campaign there and has struck nine times in all competitions this term.

Interest is high in the striker with competition for his signature expected to hot up as the summer approaches.

Last summer, Anderson turned down an approach from Georgian side Torpedo Kutaisi after Livi accepted a six-figure bid.

And shortly after Courier Sport revealed Dundee were in for the striker, Kilmarnock emerged as rivals for his signing.

Relationship

Dundee hope Anderson’s relationship with Dens Park boss Tony Docherty can see them win the race this time around.

Anderson made his senior debut for Aberdeen in 2018 when Docherty was assistant manager to Derek McInnes at Pittodrie.

However, McInnes is also now chasing the former Don and can offer European football next season.

A move to English football may be on the cards, too.

Though he spent time on loan at the likes of Dunfermline in the lower leagues, the youngster would make 39 appearances for the Dons under McInnes and Docherty.

Since then Anderson has proved himself in the Premiership with 25 top-flight goals across four seasons for Livi and Hamilton Accies.

Now Dundee are keen for Anderson to add to that tally in dark blue from the start of next season.