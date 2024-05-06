EXCLUSIVE: Dundee target summer swoop for Bruce Anderson as Kilmarnock emerge as rivals for Livingston striker

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

EXCLUSIVE: Dundee target summer swoop for Bruce Anderson as Kilmarnock emerge as rivals for Livingston striker

The Dark Blues have moved to add the former Aberdeen man to their attack for next season.

By George Cran
Bruce Anderson
Bruce Anderson celebrates after finding the net for Livingston last week. Image: SNS

Dundee have moved to snap up Livingston striker Bruce Anderson on a free transfer this summer.

The 25-year-old is out-of-contract at the end of this season and has made clear his intention to move on from the Tony Macaroni Arena.

Livi’s relegation from the Premiership was confirmed after Saturday’s 4-1 defeat at Motherwell with Anderson making his 41st appearance of the season.

The former Aberdeen youngster has been a key player for David Martindale’s Livi since joining in 2021.

Bruce Anderson
Bruce Anderson applauds Livingston fans after defeat confirmed relegation at the weekend. Image: Shutterstock

He scored 11 Premiership goals in his first campaign there and has struck nine times in all competitions this term.

Interest is high in the striker with competition for his signature expected to hot up as the summer approaches.

Last summer, Anderson turned down an approach from Georgian side Torpedo Kutaisi after Livi accepted a six-figure bid.

And shortly after Courier Sport revealed Dundee were in for the striker, Kilmarnock emerged as rivals for his signing.

Relationship

Dundee hope Anderson’s relationship with Dens Park boss Tony Docherty can see them win the race this time around.

Tony Docherty in the stands as his Dundee take on Celtic. Image: SNS
Dundee manager Tony Docherty worked with Bruce Anderson at Aberdeen. Image: SNS

Anderson made his senior debut for Aberdeen in 2018 when Docherty was assistant manager to Derek McInnes at Pittodrie.

However, McInnes is also now chasing the former Don and can offer European football next season.

A move to English football may be on the cards, too.

Though he spent time on loan at the likes of Dunfermline in the lower leagues, the youngster would make 39 appearances for the Dons under McInnes and Docherty.

Since then Anderson has proved himself in the Premiership with 25 top-flight goals across four seasons for Livi and Hamilton Accies.

Now Dundee are keen for Anderson to add to that tally in dark blue from the start of next season.

