Dundee’s Scott Tiffoney provides new contract update and says there is more to come from him in dark blue

Scott Tiffoney has already bettered his debut Dundee season this term – but he insists there is far more to come from him.

The 26-year-old has been in and out of the team of late but continues to prove effective when he does get his chance.

Tiffoney arrived at Dens Park last summer after a stellar season in the Championship with Partick Thistle.

He notched three goals in his first season, playing 33 matches in total.

Already, despite the campaign only being in early December, Tiffoney has surpassed that tally.

His strike last week against Motherwell was his fourth Dundee goal in 19 games this term.

He’s also laid on three assists in the Premiership and has played a part in an impressive 14 goals in all competitions.

“I had a bit of a stop-start season last season,” Tiffoney said.

“I didn’t really get going until about January. I think maintaining full fitness this season has helped a lot.

“I’ve felt since the first game of the season I’ve been in my groove.

“Hopefully, I just continue that all the way through the season and touch wood avoid any injuries.”

‘More to come’

Manager Tony Docherty has been conscious of Tiffoney’s place in the team, making sure to namecheck the attacker even if he’s been left on the bench in games.

Tiffoney spoke earlier this month about “not being happy” about being out of the team but channelling that as fuel to get back in.

That won’t change after being back on the bench last weekend at Hearts.

And the good news is Tiffoney reckons there’s even more to come from him between now and the end of the season.

“I do think there is more to come from me,” he added.

“I think there’s more to come from the team as well.

“If you look at everybody’s season you could see some along the lines they could have done better.

“The team has been gelling all through the season. It’s just not maybe been on a consistent level and I think that’s what we’re trying to get to now.

“Consistently each week performing well and hopefully we continue that.”

New contract latest

Tiffoney is one of a raft of Dundee players heading into the final few months of their current contracts.

He signed a two-year deal at Dens Park in 2022 and will be out of contract in the summer.

Dundee have, though, offered Tiffoney a new deal.

So what is the state of play on those negotiations?

On the contract offer, Tiffoney said: “I’m obviously still in discussion with the club at the moment.

“The manager came out and said he’s offered new contracts and we’re just in discussions at the moment.”

Asked if he’s happy with where negotiations are right now, he added: “Yes, I’m happy enough.

“I’m happy at the club but we’ll see what happens.

“We’ll wait and see when the time comes.

“I just look at each game as they come by and whatever happens happens at the end of the season or whenever it happens.

“That’s just the type of person I am – I don’t look too far in life.”