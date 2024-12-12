STEVE FINAN: My verdict on Mark Flynn’s Caird Park comments – and what council leader appears to have forgotten

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
STEVE FINAN: My verdict on Mark Flynn’s Caird Park comments – and what council leader appears to have forgotten

If Mark didn’t realise the strength of opinion over the golf course closure, then he does now.

Dundee City Council leader Mark Flynn. Image: Paul Reid
By Steve Finan

You’re kidding, Mark Flynn.

Your response to the Cairdy golf disaster is to suggest a private outfit runs it.

“If anyone is interested in doing something with the council and working with Caird Park to see what can be done in the future, my door is always open,” said the Dundee City Council council leader.

Really? Have you turned into a free-market Tory?

It wouldn’t be a municipal golf course if it was run by an outside firm, would it?

The whole point of the protest over this is that a city should have a municipal course because it’s a public service, not a commercial concern.

The SNP government at Holyrood halted council house sales for this precise reason.

You’ll need to get in touch to tell them they’re wrong, Mark.

You’re also ignoring the fact Dundee City Council could ditch the plan to shine lights on the Caird Hall – instantly saving £200,000 to keep golf at Caird Park going.

There won’t be a 3,000-name petition protesting about that.

If Mark didn’t realise the strength of opinion in the town, then he does now.

That petition has become a de facto vote of dissatisfaction with the way the authority is operating.

What about Caird Park consultation?

Mark, your problem is that Dundee folk can smell a pile of bull from a mile away.

They know your twinkly lights are merely a “nice to have” – but a municipal golf course allows older people to exercise.

This “go private” response was nearly as bad as last week’s effort, in which you appeared to claim you didn’t know anyone even liked Cairdy golf because no one sent you an email about it.

Mark said: “No one approached me at all about Caird Park. I was approached for Mills Observatory and I was approached for Broughty Caste.”

Caird Park golf course will shut next year. Image: DC Thomson.

Had you forgotten about the consultation?

I’ll remind you of the outcome: locals overwhelmingly wanted Cairdy kept.

It’s an unusual comms strategy you’ve gone for.

Having annoyed people with bad decisions, you’ve embarked upon making statements that annoy them even more.

But at least Mark managed a response.

‘Hypocrisy’

A major sporting facility in the city is to close and the city’s sports convener hasn’t said a thing.

Indeed, incredibly, she voted to close it.

Councillor Lynne Short, can you explain that please?

It’s your job to speak for your department.

That’s how cabinet politics works – each convener fights for their area of responsibility.

It should be you demanding sport for health instead of wee lights the town has never had and therefore won’t miss.

Then, almost unbelievably, in Tuesday’s Evening Telegraph, there was a report about sportscotland awards for Dundee schools.

Cllr Lynne Short would like to see a fan zone
Councillor Lynne Short. Image: Paul Reid

Lynne said: “It’s so important for children to have a positive relationship with sport.”

Yet you cast your vote to deny young people a relationship with the sport of golf in Dundee.

And to quote you from May 5: “The Lord Provost joined me in my role as sports spokesperson to meet some incredible people showing the power of sport and how it literally changes lives.”

So does the power of sport no longer change lives?

To say one thing but vote for the opposite is naked hypocrisy.

Do your job and speak up for Cairdy, Lynne. I’ll remind you every week until you do.

