Dundee City Council leader takes aim at ‘unfair comments’ on Caird Park golf course closure

Leader of Dundee City Council Mark Flynn has taken aim at the “unfair” comments on the Caird Park golf course closure decision.

The majority of the council’s city governance committee voted to confirm the closure of the city’s last remaining municipal course when they met on Monday.

It came after council officers recommended the committee approve plans by Leisure and Culture Dundee to cease operating the course in a bid to ease financial pressures.

LACD operate the Caird Park course on behalf of Dundee City Council.

Comments ‘unfair in many ways’

The recommendation came despite the majority of respondents in a public consultation on the plans saying they wished to see the course remain open.

Among the alternative suggestions put forward by the public were increasing fees and membership, and reducing opening times or closing just one course.

But council officers determined none of these options were viable.

Council leader Mark Flynn says the local authority was left with no choice but to approve the closure.

“I take on board some of the comments but they are probably quite unfair in many ways”, he said.

“We didn’t make a decision pre-consultation.

“We don’t want to close anything to be completely honest but the budget situation is really quite critical.

“There were no plans or appraisals – only comments and criticisms of the consultation.”

No alternative options presented

When the closure plans were unveiled earlier this year, the Mills Observatory and Broughty Castle were also for the chopping block.

But the Observatory was saved after external funding was secured, while a decision on Broughty Castle has been delayed until the new year.

And councillor Flynn outlined that no alternatives were put forward which could have seen Caird Park receive a similar reprieve.

He said: “No one approached me at all about Caird Park. I was approached for Mills Observatory and I was approached for Broughty Caste.

“I don’t know if my predecessor (John Alexander) had any deputations or visitors that could discuss options that might be available – I never heard anything from Caird Park.”

“If (there was) a plan, an option or an appraisal, it should have been presented it at the time.”

The Caird Park course is due to cease operation from April 30 2025.