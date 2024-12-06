Dundee City Council leader takes aim at ‘unfair comments’ on Caird Park golf course closure

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Dundee

Dundee City Council leader takes aim at ‘unfair comments’ on Caird Park golf course closure

Despite public objection to the plans, the local authority agreed to close the city's last municipal golf course on Monday.

By Liam Rutherford Local Democracy Reporter
New Dundee City Council Leader Mark Flynn at City Square, Image: Paul Reid
New Dundee City Council Leader Mark Flynn at City Square, Image: Paul Reid

Leader of Dundee City Council Mark Flynn has taken aim at the “unfair” comments on the Caird Park golf course closure decision.

The majority of the council’s city governance committee voted to confirm the closure of the city’s last remaining municipal course when they met on Monday.

It came after council officers recommended the committee approve plans by Leisure and Culture Dundee to cease operating the course in a bid to ease financial pressures.

LACD operate the Caird Park course on behalf of Dundee City Council.

Comments ‘unfair in many ways’

The recommendation came despite the majority of respondents in a public consultation on the plans saying they wished to see the course remain open.

Among the alternative suggestions put forward by the public were increasing fees and membership, and reducing opening times or closing just one course.

But council officers determined none of these options were viable.

Council leader Mark Flynn says the local authority was left with no choice but to approve the closure.

The 18th tee at Caird Park. Image: DC Thomson.

“I take on board some of the comments but they are probably quite unfair in many ways”, he said.

“We didn’t make a decision pre-consultation.

“We don’t want to close anything to be completely honest but the budget situation is really quite critical.

“There were no plans or appraisals – only comments and criticisms of the consultation.”

No alternative options presented

When the closure plans were unveiled earlier this year, the Mills Observatory and Broughty Castle were also for the chopping block.

But the Observatory was saved after external funding was secured, while a decision on Broughty Castle has been delayed until the new year.

And councillor Flynn outlined that no alternatives were put forward which could have seen Caird Park receive a similar reprieve.

The Mills Observatory has been saved. Image: Supplied.

He said: “No one approached me at all about Caird Park. I was approached for Mills Observatory and I was approached for Broughty Caste.

“I don’t know if my predecessor (John Alexander) had any deputations or visitors that could discuss options that might be available – I never heard anything from Caird Park.”

“If (there was) a plan, an option or an appraisal, it should have been presented it at the time.”

The Caird Park course is due to cease operation from April 30 2025.

More from Dundee

Charlie Adam teeing off at Caird Park golf course during a round in 2016. Image: Murray Allan
Ex-Dundee star Charlie Adam backs bid to save Caird Park golf courses as petition…
A series of alerts are in place throughout the weekend. Image: Met Office
Storm Darragh: Full list of weather warnings for Dundee, Angus, Perth, Fife and Stirling
Iain Gillespie, principal of Dundee University.
Under-fire Dundee University principal Iain Gillespie quits as crisis escalates
17
Fans watching Bastille at Slessor Gardens on Saturday
How to get cheaper tickets for new Dundee 80s concert
Dea McGill, Brassica
'Naive' Dundee restaurant boss sentenced for Brassica fraud and embezzlement
Caird Park golf course will shut next year. Image: DC Thomson.
Debate: What should happen to Caird Park golf course after next year's closure?
18
SNP MSP Joe FitzPatrick Dundee
War of words as SNP dares Dundee Labour MSP to vote against budget that…
11
Balmuir Wood at Tealing has been closed to Travellers. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Mystery surrounds unexpected closure of Travellers' site near Dundee
Three fire appliances were called to the Dens Road flat. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Three fire crews called to blaze in Dundee flat
The overgrown state of the Camperdown Park golf course.
How abandoned Camperdown golf course looks now as Caird Park faces same fate
14

Conversation