Storm Darragh: Full list of weather warnings for Dundee, Angus, Perth, Fife and Stirling

A series of weather warnings have been issued across Dundee, Angus, Perth, Fife and Stirling this weekend during Storm Darragh – and we have full details of them all.

The storm is set to bring snow, rain and high winds to the region on Friday night and Saturday.

A warning for high winds in coastal areas will also remain in place until Sunday morning.

A full list of all the warnings, when they are in force and which areas they affect is below.

Yellow warning for wind

A yellow warning for strong winds covers most of the country, including the outskirts of Fife and Stirlingshire.

Key details:

The alert is in force from 3pm on Friday until 6am on Sunday

The warning covers the outskirts of southern Fife, including Rosyth and North Queensferry, as well as parts of Stirlingshire just past Bannockburn

The warning says strong winds are likely to lead to some disruption and damage.

There could be longer journey times or cancellations as road and rail services are affected.

Yellow warning for rain

A yellow warning for rain has been issued across most of the region during Storm Darragh.

Key details:

The alert is in force from 3pm on Friday until 12pm on Saturday

The warning covers Stirling, Fife, Dundee, Angus and parts of Perth and Kinross

The warning says rain falling onto saturated ground could lead to local flooding and transport disruption.

Spray and flooding on the roads are likely to increase journey times.

Yellow warning for snow

A yellow warning for snow will be in place across parts of Perthshire, the Angus Glens and Stirling.

Key details:

The alert is in force from 8pm on Friday until 9am on Saturday

The warning covers parts of Stirling, the Angus Glens and Perthshire including Crieff, Aberfeldy and Pitlochry with a small area of Kinross-shire also affected

The warning says snow is expected to affect higher ground overnight.

The weather is expected to become showery and turn to rain or sleet through Saturday morning.

Yellow warning for coastal wind

A yellow weather warning has been issued for coastal areas of Tayside and Fife.

Key details:

The alert is in force from 6am on Saturday until 6am on Sunday

The warning covers the likes of Dundee, Arbroath, Carnoustie, Forfar and Montrose as well as areas including St Andrews, Cupar, Leuchars, Anstruther and Kirkcaldy in Fife.

The warning says strong winds could cause disruption to travel and affect power lines.

There may also be a danger to life due to large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties.