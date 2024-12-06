Storm Darragh: Full list of weather warnings for Dundee, Angus, Perth, Fife and Stirling

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Storm Darragh: Full list of weather warnings for Dundee, Angus, Perth, Fife and Stirling

A series of alerts have been issued for the region over the weekend.

By Ellidh Aitken
A series of alerts are in place throughout the weekend. Image: Met Office
A series of alerts are in place throughout the weekend. Image: Met Office

A series of weather warnings have been issued across Dundee, Angus, Perth, Fife and Stirling this weekend during Storm Darragh – and we have full details of them all.

The storm is set to bring snow, rain and high winds to the region on Friday night and Saturday.

A warning for high winds in coastal areas will also remain in place until Sunday morning.

A full list of all the warnings, when they are in force and which areas they affect is below.

Yellow warning for wind

The warning for strong winds covers much of the country. Image: Met Office

A yellow warning for strong winds covers most of the country, including the outskirts of Fife and Stirlingshire.

Key details:

  • The alert is in force from 3pm on Friday until 6am on Sunday
  • The warning covers the outskirts of southern Fife, including Rosyth and North Queensferry, as well as parts of Stirlingshire just past Bannockburn

The warning says strong winds are likely to lead to some disruption and damage.

There could be longer journey times or cancellations as road and rail services are affected.

Yellow warning for rain

The yellow warning for rain. Image: Met Office

A yellow warning for rain has been issued across most of the region during Storm Darragh.

Key details:

  • The alert is in force from 3pm on Friday until 12pm on Saturday
  • The warning covers Stirling, Fife, Dundee, Angus and parts of Perth and Kinross

The warning says rain falling onto saturated ground could lead to local flooding and transport disruption.

Spray and flooding on the roads are likely to increase journey times.

Yellow warning for snow

The snow warning. Image: Met Office

A yellow warning for snow will be in place across parts of Perthshire, the Angus Glens and Stirling.

Key details:

  • The alert is in force from 8pm on Friday until 9am on Saturday
  • The warning covers parts of Stirling, the Angus Glens and Perthshire including Crieff, Aberfeldy and Pitlochry with a small area of Kinross-shire also affected

The warning says snow is expected to affect higher ground overnight.

The weather is expected to become showery and turn to rain or sleet through Saturday morning.

Yellow warning for coastal wind

There is also a warning for strong winds on the coast. Image: Met Office

A yellow weather warning has been issued for coastal areas of Tayside and Fife.

Key details:

  • The alert is in force from 6am on Saturday until 6am on Sunday
  • The warning covers the likes of Dundee, Arbroath, Carnoustie, Forfar and Montrose as well as areas including St Andrews, Cupar, Leuchars, Anstruther and Kirkcaldy in Fife.

The warning says strong winds could cause disruption to travel and affect power lines.

There may also be a danger to life due to large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties.

