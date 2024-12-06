Snow set to hit Perthshire, Angus Glens and Stirling as new Storm Darragh warning issued

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Snow set to hit Perthshire, Angus Glens and Stirling as new Storm Darragh warning issued

There is already a warning in place for heavy rain.

By Ben MacDonald
Yellow warning for snow issued
A yellow warning for snow issued across Tayside and Stirlingshire. Image: Met Office

Snow is set to hit parts of Perthshire, Angus and Stirling after a new Storm Darragh weather warning was issued.

The yellow Met Office alert is in force for 13 hours between 8pm on Friday and 9am on Saturday.

The warning covers Highland Perthshire, Kinross-shire, the Angus Glens, Stirling and Stirlingshire.

The forecaster says snowfall of up to 20cm can be expected on higher ground.

Up to 20cm of snow expected on higher ground during Storm Darragh

The latest warning says: “A period of snow is expected to affect higher ground of Scotland during Friday evening and overnight into Saturday morning.

“About 2 to 5cm of snow is expected to fall above 200 or 300m with 10 to 20cm above 400m which will bring difficult travelling conditions and some disruption to higher routes.

“Drifting of lying snow across the very highest routes above 400m may add to the impacts.

“Temporary snow accumulations may also affect lower levels for a time on Friday evening.

“The snow will become more showery and turn to rain or sleet through Saturday morning.”

It comes after the Met Office issued a 21-hour warning for rain in Dundee, Angus, Fife, Perthshire and Stirling with Storm Darragh also set to bring strong winds.

Yellow warning for rain
21-hour Storm Darragh rain warning issued for Tayside, Fife and Stirling

