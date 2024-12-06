Snow set to hit Perthshire, Angus Glens and Stirling as new Storm Darragh warning issued

Snow is set to hit parts of Perthshire, Angus and Stirling after a new Storm Darragh weather warning was issued.

The yellow Met Office alert is in force for 13 hours between 8pm on Friday and 9am on Saturday.

The warning covers Highland Perthshire, Kinross-shire, the Angus Glens, Stirling and Stirlingshire.

The forecaster says snowfall of up to 20cm can be expected on higher ground.

The latest warning says: “A period of snow is expected to affect higher ground of Scotland during Friday evening and overnight into Saturday morning.

“About 2 to 5cm of snow is expected to fall above 200 or 300m with 10 to 20cm above 400m which will bring difficult travelling conditions and some disruption to higher routes.

“Drifting of lying snow across the very highest routes above 400m may add to the impacts.

“Temporary snow accumulations may also affect lower levels for a time on Friday evening.

“The snow will become more showery and turn to rain or sleet through Saturday morning.”

It comes after the Met Office issued a 21-hour warning for rain in Dundee, Angus, Fife, Perthshire and Stirling with Storm Darragh also set to bring strong winds.