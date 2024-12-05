21-hour Storm Darragh rain warning issued for Tayside, Fife and Stirling

A 21-hour warning for heavy rain has been issued for Tayside, Fife and Stirling as Storm Darragh hits the region.

The Met Office yellow alert runs from 3pm on Friday until noon on Saturday.

The warning says roads could be flooded and there could be transport disruption as the rain arrives.

There could also be power cuts.

Wind gusts of more than 60mph could also hit some areas.

Storm Darrah to bring ‘heavy rain and squally winds’

The Met Office warning says: “Storm Darragh moving across the country will bring rain, turning wintry above 300-400m.

“Rainfall of 20-30 mm is expected widely.”

Chief forecaster Jason Kelly said: “Storm Darragh is an evolving system and will bring several hazards, including wind gusts of up to 70-80mph around western coasts, especially from Devon and Cornwall to south-west Scotland and Northern Ireland.

“Wind speeds in inland areas will be slightly reduced with maximum gusts expected to reach 60-70mph.”

It comes after Storm Bert brought disruption to the region a fortnight ago.