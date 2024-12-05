Plans for Stirling Hogmanay party with fireworks display near Wallace Monument revealed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Plans for Stirling Hogmanay party with fireworks display near Wallace Monument revealed

Stirling's Hogmanay will also feature light projections at the monument.

By Ellidh Aitken
The Wallace Monument. Image: Eve Conroy/DC Thomson
Plans for a Hogmanay party in Stirling with a fireworks display near the Wallace Monument have been revealed.

The new event, Stirling’s Hogmanay, is being held at Stirling Country Rugby Club and will cater for more than 2,000 guests.

The celebration will feature live music performances, fireworks and light projections illuminating the Wallace Monument.

There will also be food and drink and other indoor entertainment.

Stirling Hogmanay party to feature fireworks and light show at Wallace Monument

The full event programme is as follows:

  • 6pm: Gates open for general and VIP access. Food and drink concessions begin serving.
  • 6:30pm: Indoor entertainment kicks off.
  • 7pm: Live music performances.
  • 11:45pm: Countdown to midnight begins.
  • Midnight: Fireworks display lights up the sky, accompanied by light projections on the Wallace Monument.
  • 2am: Event concludes.
Fireworks will be a highlight of the event. Image: Stirling’s Hogmanay

Jack McIlroy-Reid, general manager of Stirling County Rugby Club, said: “Hosting Stirling’s Hogmanay is an incredible milestone for Stirling County Rugby Club, and we are thrilled to bring this vibrant New Year’s celebration to life.

“With the iconic Wallace Monument as our backdrop, this event showcases the very best of Stirling’s heritage and spirit.

“This year’s event marks an important opportunity to bring the Stirling community together, celebrating the New Year in a setting that reflects the city’s rich heritage and local pride.”

Ticket information for Stirling’s Hogmanay

Stirling’s Hogmanay is open to both adults and children with VIP packages also on offer.

General access tickets are £17.50 for adults and £10 for children/concessions.

These include access to the outdoor celebrations, fireworks, live entertainment and food and drink.

VIP packages are available for £35 and include exclusive access to the Stirling County RFC clubhouse, a hot buffet and indoor entertainment.

VIP guests will also benefit from a log fire and televised Hogmanay coverage.

Tickets can be booked on the Stirling’s Hogmanay website.

