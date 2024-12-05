Plans for Stirling Hogmanay party with fireworks display near Wallace Monument revealed

Plans for a Hogmanay party in Stirling with a fireworks display near the Wallace Monument have been revealed.

The new event, Stirling’s Hogmanay, is being held at Stirling Country Rugby Club and will cater for more than 2,000 guests.

The celebration will feature live music performances, fireworks and light projections illuminating the Wallace Monument.

There will also be food and drink and other indoor entertainment.

The full event programme is as follows:

6pm: Gates open for general and VIP access. Food and drink concessions begin serving.

6:30pm: Indoor entertainment kicks off.

7pm: Live music performances.

11:45pm: Countdown to midnight begins.

Midnight: Fireworks display lights up the sky, accompanied by light projections on the Wallace Monument.

2am: Event concludes.

Jack McIlroy-Reid, general manager of Stirling County Rugby Club, said: “Hosting Stirling’s Hogmanay is an incredible milestone for Stirling County Rugby Club, and we are thrilled to bring this vibrant New Year’s celebration to life.

“With the iconic Wallace Monument as our backdrop, this event showcases the very best of Stirling’s heritage and spirit.

“This year’s event marks an important opportunity to bring the Stirling community together, celebrating the New Year in a setting that reflects the city’s rich heritage and local pride.”

Ticket information for Stirling’s Hogmanay

Stirling’s Hogmanay is open to both adults and children with VIP packages also on offer.

General access tickets are £17.50 for adults and £10 for children/concessions.

These include access to the outdoor celebrations, fireworks, live entertainment and food and drink.

VIP packages are available for £35 and include exclusive access to the Stirling County RFC clubhouse, a hot buffet and indoor entertainment.

VIP guests will also benefit from a log fire and televised Hogmanay coverage.

Tickets can be booked on the Stirling’s Hogmanay website.