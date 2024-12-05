Danny Swanson reveals he almost quit Dundee United after A WEEK

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee United

Danny Swanson reveals he almost quit Dundee United after A WEEK

Former Dundee United hero Swanson discussed an array of topics on the Open Goal podcast.

Danny Swanson celebrates Dundee United's Scottish Cup win
Swanson celebrates Dundee United's Scottish Cup win. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

Scottish Cup hero Danny Swanson has revealed he almost QUIT Dundee United after a week.

After landing a fairytale switch from part-time outfit Berwick Rangers in 2008, the mercurial midfielder admits he was blown away by the pace, physicality and quality of training with Craig Levein’s side.

Swanson felt so overwhelmed that he called in sick for a Friday session, convinced that he wasn’t cut out for the top-flight.

However, a heart-to-heart with Levein and assistant Peter Houston calmed his nerves and strengthened his resolve. Swanson would go on to play 127 times for United, scoring 12 goals.

A youthful Danny Swanson in action for Dundee United.
A youthful Danny Swanson in action for United. Image: SNS

I nearly quit Dundee United in the first week,” recalled Swanson. “I used to train with Berwick players, and they weren’t the best, so I was alright there.

“Then I’d train with Dundee United on the Wednesday and Friday – and guys like Morgaro (Gomis) would smash you in training. I just couldn’t handle it. Every time I got the ball, I’d lose it.

“I trained on Wednesday, then on the Friday I woke up and just said, “I’m not going”. Houstie (Peter Houston) phoned to ask where I was. I said I wasn’t feeling well and we obviously had to have a meeting.

“I was thinking, “I can’t play at this level – no chance!””

Craig Levein in his Dundee United days, with assistant Peter Houston.
Levein, right, and Houston reassured Swanson. Image: DCT.

“I went in on Monday, and him and Craig Levein pulled me aside and told me to relax.

“When you first go in, you feel miles off it. Boys were younger than me, and far better. That’s how I felt for ages. But once you find your feet, you start to feel alright. Then after a while you think, “I want to move on from this and get bigger”.

“It’s mad how it changes.”

Swanson: I made an a*** of myself

Reflecting on the wild celebrations that followed Swanson’s finest hour in tangerine, the 2010 Scottish Cup victory over Ross County, he added: “I feel asleep under the Tay Bridge with no clothes on!

Former Dundee United man Danny Swanson clutches the Scottish Cup on the Tannadice turf, the day after defeating Ross County
Danny Swanson clutches the Scottish Cup on the Tannadice turf, the day after defeating Ross County. Image: SNS

“I lost my suit and for the parade the next day, I didn’t have one. So, I had to borrow someone else’s jacket. I can’t remember anything; can’t remember where we went after the game.

“I made an a*** of myself, running about with my top off in the stadium. It’s one of those where I look back on it and think, “horrible, man”.”

‘You’ve killed my snake’

During an extended interview with the Open Goal podcast, Swanson also revealed the moment he feared that former United, Dundee and Scotland defender Lee Wilkie was going to KILL him.

Following a stint looking after the Courier Sport columnist’s pet snake, Swanson received a chilling phone call telling him to drive back to Dundee – because it had died.

Former United and Dundee ace Lee Wilkie
Former United and Dundee ace Lee Wilkie. Image: SNS

“He was going to kill me,” said Swanson.

“He’s got this pet snake. I said, “can I keep it?” He told me I had to look after it and I’m saying, “aye, of course.” And he loved this snake.

“So, I’m giddy and we’re giving it wee frozen mice and all that.

“Then I was back at my house in Edinburgh one day and he phones me to say, “get up the road, right now.” I asked what was up and he just told me to drive up the road…“you’ve killed my snake.”

“I thought, “but I’ve been feeding it”. But we hadn’t given it water and the snake died. He was devastated. Absolutely devastated.

“He liked me and was good with me. But that was close. If I wasn’t so small he probably would have killed me!”

The full podcast in its entirety, also featuring Hampden hero Craig Conway, can be watched below:

Conversation