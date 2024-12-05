Danny Swanson reveals he almost quit Dundee United after A WEEK

Scottish Cup hero Danny Swanson has revealed he almost QUIT Dundee United after a week.

After landing a fairytale switch from part-time outfit Berwick Rangers in 2008, the mercurial midfielder admits he was blown away by the pace, physicality and quality of training with Craig Levein’s side.

Swanson felt so overwhelmed that he called in sick for a Friday session, convinced that he wasn’t cut out for the top-flight.

However, a heart-to-heart with Levein and assistant Peter Houston calmed his nerves and strengthened his resolve. Swanson would go on to play 127 times for United, scoring 12 goals.

“I nearly quit Dundee United in the first week,” recalled Swanson. “I used to train with Berwick players, and they weren’t the best, so I was alright there.

“Then I’d train with Dundee United on the Wednesday and Friday – and guys like Morgaro (Gomis) would smash you in training. I just couldn’t handle it. Every time I got the ball, I’d lose it.

“I trained on Wednesday, then on the Friday I woke up and just said, “I’m not going”. Houstie (Peter Houston) phoned to ask where I was. I said I wasn’t feeling well and we obviously had to have a meeting.

“I was thinking, “I can’t play at this level – no chance!””

“I went in on Monday, and him and Craig Levein pulled me aside and told me to relax.

“When you first go in, you feel miles off it. Boys were younger than me, and far better. That’s how I felt for ages. But once you find your feet, you start to feel alright. Then after a while you think, “I want to move on from this and get bigger”.

“It’s mad how it changes.”

Swanson: I made an a*** of myself

Reflecting on the wild celebrations that followed Swanson’s finest hour in tangerine, the 2010 Scottish Cup victory over Ross County, he added: “I feel asleep under the Tay Bridge with no clothes on!

“I lost my suit and for the parade the next day, I didn’t have one. So, I had to borrow someone else’s jacket. I can’t remember anything; can’t remember where we went after the game.

“I made an a*** of myself, running about with my top off in the stadium. It’s one of those where I look back on it and think, “horrible, man”.”

‘You’ve killed my snake’

During an extended interview with the Open Goal podcast, Swanson also revealed the moment he feared that former United, Dundee and Scotland defender Lee Wilkie was going to KILL him.

Following a stint looking after the Courier Sport columnist’s pet snake, Swanson received a chilling phone call telling him to drive back to Dundee – because it had died.

“He was going to kill me,” said Swanson.

“He’s got this pet snake. I said, “can I keep it?” He told me I had to look after it and I’m saying, “aye, of course.” And he loved this snake.

“So, I’m giddy and we’re giving it wee frozen mice and all that.

“Then I was back at my house in Edinburgh one day and he phones me to say, “get up the road, right now.” I asked what was up and he just told me to drive up the road…“you’ve killed my snake.”

“I thought, “but I’ve been feeding it”. But we hadn’t given it water and the snake died. He was devastated. Absolutely devastated.

“He liked me and was good with me. But that was close. If I wasn’t so small he probably would have killed me!”

The full podcast in its entirety, also featuring Hampden hero Craig Conway, can be watched below: