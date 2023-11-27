Danny Swanson reveals Dundee United Scottish Cup final keepsake that has pride of place in his home

Danny Swanson has revealed that his Dundee United jersey from the 2010 Scottish Cup final is the ONLY piece of memorabilia to have pride of place in his home.

The gifted winger started the Hampden showpiece against Ross County and helped Peter Houston’s men record a comfortable 3-0 victory, with a Craig Conway brace adding to David Goodwillie’s opener.

It was the pinnacle of his 127 appearances for the Tangerines.

And while Swanson won the Football League Trophy with Peterborough United, and represented Hearts, Hibs and St Johnstone, his shirt from that day stands alone.

“The only bit of football memorabilia I’ve still got in my house is the strip from the 2010 Scottish Cup Final,” said Swanson. “It’s at the top of my stairs and me and my kids talk about it quite a lot.

“They’re getting to the age now where they like watching football and they understand it a bit, but they don’t understand quite yet how much winning that meant.

“I still hear “Love is in the Air” now and it takes me back to that day. The sea of orange was such a brilliant sight.”

He added: “I didn’t feel nervous. I was confident in the group. We were so strong right across the pitch. I just really wanted to win that trophy, and no-one can ever take it away from you.”

No repeat of 2010

Swanson was speaking as he and Conway carried out the draw for the Scottish Cup fourth round, with former club United notable by their absence after crashing out on penalties against Queen of the South.

They pulled an away tie against Kilmarnock out of the hat for Dundee, while St Johnstone – for whom both men also played – make the trip to Airdrieonians.

