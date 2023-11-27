Danny Swanson reveals Dundee United Scottish Cup final keepsake that has pride of place in his home

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Danny Swanson reveals Dundee United Scottish Cup final keepsake that has pride of place in his home

Swanson's No.14 jersey means the world to the ex-Tannadice ace

By Alan Temple
Former Dundee United man Danny Swanson clutches the Scottish Cup on the Tannadice turf, the day after defeating Ross County
Danny Swanson clutches the Scottish Cup on the Tannadice turf, the day after defeating Ross County. Image: SNS

Danny Swanson has revealed that his Dundee United jersey from the 2010 Scottish Cup final is the ONLY piece of memorabilia to have pride of place in his home.

The gifted winger started the Hampden showpiece against Ross County and helped Peter Houston’s men record a comfortable 3-0 victory, with a Craig Conway brace adding to David Goodwillie’s opener.

It was the pinnacle of his 127 appearances for the Tangerines.

I still hear “Love is in the Air” now and it takes me back to that day.

Danny Swanson

And while Swanson won the Football League Trophy with Peterborough United, and represented Hearts, Hibs and St Johnstone, his shirt from that day stands alone.

Danny Swanson, holding the trophy, laps up the open-top bus parade in 2010
Danny Swanson, holding the trophy, laps up the open-top bus parade in 2010. Image: SNS

“The only bit of football memorabilia I’ve still got in my house is the strip from the 2010 Scottish Cup Final,” said Swanson. “It’s at the top of my stairs and me and my kids talk about it quite a lot.

“They’re getting to the age now where they like watching football and they understand it a bit, but they don’t understand quite yet how much winning that meant.

“I still hear “Love is in the Air” now and it takes me back to that day. The sea of orange was such a brilliant sight.”

He added: “I didn’t feel nervous. I was confident in the group. We were so strong right across the pitch. I just really wanted to win that trophy, and no-one can ever take it away from you.”

No repeat of 2010

Swanson was speaking as he and Conway carried out the draw for the Scottish Cup fourth round, with former club United notable by their absence after crashing out on penalties against Queen of the South.

Former Dundee United hero Danny Swanson carries out the Scottish Cup draw
Swanson carries out the Scottish Cup draw. Image: Scottish FA.

They pulled an away tie against Kilmarnock out of the hat for Dundee, while St Johnstone – for whom both men also played – make the trip to Airdrieonians.

The full draw can be found HERE.

