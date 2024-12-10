Jim Goodwin backs ‘clarity’ search after Dundee United’s Willie Collum talks revealed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jim Goodwin backs ‘clarity’ search after Dundee United’s Willie Collum talks revealed

Courier Sport reported on Tuesday that discussions with the SFA had taken place.

Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin
Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

Jim Goodwin has backed Dundee United’s search for “clarification” after the Tannadice outfit held talks with SFA head of refereeing Willie Collum.

Courier Sport revealed on Tuesday evening that discussions have taken place regarding the potential impact of the Key Match Incident (KMI) process on officials.

The five-person KMI panel, which delivers its verdict on contentious VAR calls from the previous round of fixtures every Friday, decided that TWO errors took place in United’s 2-0 win over St Mirren.

And club insiders fear that may have made VAR Alan Muir more reticent about calling on-field referee Steven McLean to the monitor when Vicko Sevelj was on the end of a hefty challenge by Kilmarnock winger Danny Armstrong.

Danny Armstrong's tackle, pictured, was not referred to the monitor.
Danny Armstrong’s tackle, pictured, was not referred to the monitor. Image: SNS

“When Willie Collum took the job, he spoke about being open and transparent and I do agree with that,” said Goodwin. “I think it’s good for the public to see how officials come to the kind of decisions they come to.

“But maybe the day before the game isn’t the ideal place for that!

“The club have just asked for some detail and clarification on one or two things over the weekend, particularly why the tackle of Vicko Sevelj wasn’t looked at.

“That needs to be at least an on-field review.”

Goodwin: ‘No issue’ with Killie spot-kick

And Goodwin is adamant that there is no sense of sour grapes from the Tangerines, emphasising that he has no problem with the spot-kick that ultimately cost United two points against Kilmarnock. 

Richard Odada made slight contact with Bobby Wales in the box and the penalty was awarded following a VAR check. Bruce Anderson made no mistake from 12 yards, cancelling out Sam Dalby’s opener.

Wales is impeded by Odada in the box
Wales, no.24, following slight contact by Odada in the box. Image: SNS

“I don’t have an issue with the Kilmarnock penalty,” he added.

“There’s definite contact from the boot of Odada and, while it is in the soft category, I’d be a bit of a hypocrite if I complained about that after getting a similarly soft one on Kevin Holt against St Mirren.

“It was a poor decision (by Odada) and rash in the moment, but there are a couple of other decisions that weren’t even looked at – and we found that strange.”

