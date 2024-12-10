Jim Goodwin backs ‘clarity’ search after Dundee United’s Willie Collum talks revealed

Jim Goodwin has backed Dundee United’s search for “clarification” after the Tannadice outfit held talks with SFA head of refereeing Willie Collum.

Courier Sport revealed on Tuesday evening that discussions have taken place regarding the potential impact of the Key Match Incident (KMI) process on officials.

The five-person KMI panel, which delivers its verdict on contentious VAR calls from the previous round of fixtures every Friday, decided that TWO errors took place in United’s 2-0 win over St Mirren.

And club insiders fear that may have made VAR Alan Muir more reticent about calling on-field referee Steven McLean to the monitor when Vicko Sevelj was on the end of a hefty challenge by Kilmarnock winger Danny Armstrong.

“When Willie Collum took the job, he spoke about being open and transparent and I do agree with that,” said Goodwin. “I think it’s good for the public to see how officials come to the kind of decisions they come to.

“But maybe the day before the game isn’t the ideal place for that!

“The club have just asked for some detail and clarification on one or two things over the weekend, particularly why the tackle of Vicko Sevelj wasn’t looked at.

“That needs to be at least an on-field review.”

Goodwin: ‘No issue’ with Killie spot-kick

And Goodwin is adamant that there is no sense of sour grapes from the Tangerines, emphasising that he has no problem with the spot-kick that ultimately cost United two points against Kilmarnock.

Richard Odada made slight contact with Bobby Wales in the box and the penalty was awarded following a VAR check. Bruce Anderson made no mistake from 12 yards, cancelling out Sam Dalby’s opener.

“I don’t have an issue with the Kilmarnock penalty,” he added.

“There’s definite contact from the boot of Odada and, while it is in the soft category, I’d be a bit of a hypocrite if I complained about that after getting a similarly soft one on Kevin Holt against St Mirren.

“It was a poor decision (by Odada) and rash in the moment, but there are a couple of other decisions that weren’t even looked at – and we found that strange.”