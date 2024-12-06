SFA panel delivers verdict on huge VAR decisions in Dundee United vs St Mirren clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Dundee United

SFA panel delivers verdict on huge VAR decisions in Dundee United vs St Mirren clash

The calls proved to be major talking points.

By Alan Temple
Jack Walton fouls Toyosi Olusanya
Jack Walton fouls Toyosi Olusanya. Image: SNS

The SFA’s Key Match Incident (KMI) panel has delivered its verdict on the three key VAR incidents during Dundee United’s 2-0 victory over St Mirren last weekend.

The Buddies felt aggrieved that Tangerines goalkeeper Jack Walton was not dismissed for a late foul on Toyosi Olusanya in the first period.

The opening goal then came from the penalty spot after referee Matthew MacDermid was urged to attend the monitor to assess Marcus Fraser’s challenge on Kevin Holt.

Holt dusted himself down to convert from 12 yards.

Fraser’s afternoon went from bad to worse after being adjudged to have impeded Louis Moult in the box. Another spot-kick was awarded and, following a VAR check, a red card was brandished for the denial of a goalscoring opportunity.

That dismissal has since been rescinded, while radio and TV pundits alike have also questioned the other two calls at length.

Kevin Holt coolly does the honours form the spot
Holt coolly does the honours form the spot. Image: SNS

And on Friday afternoon the weekly KMI panel, which assesses all VAR decisions from the previous round of fixtures, brought the matter to a close.

Jack Walton is shown a yellow card for foul on Toyosi Olusanya: INCORRECT (4-1)

Walton heaved a sigh of relief after haring out of his box to halt the run of Olusanya with a high challenge.

There was no realistic prospect of it being deemed the denial of a goalscoring opportunity due to how wide Olusanya was, with the ball skipping towards the touchline.

However, the force of the tackle certainly veered towards reckless.

And the KMI panel deemed by a margin of four to one that Walton should have been sent off.

Jack Walton was able to heave a sigh of relief.
Walton was able to heave a sigh of relief. Image: SNS

The reasoning read: “The panel discussed this decision at length with the majority (4:1) deeming the on-field decision incorrect.

“The majority (4:1) believed VAR should have intervened to recommend an OFR (on-field review) for a red card as the challenge endangered the safety of an opponent.

“One panelist believed that a yellow card was sufficient and VAR was correct not to intervene.”

Dundee United are awarded a penalty after Kevin Holt is impeded by Marcus Fraser: CORRECT (5-0)

Footage showed that Fraser kicked the heel of Holt as the big United centre-half sought to win possession in the box.

Speaking after the match, Holt said: “He’s just trying to clear the ball over his shoulder and doesn’t see me coming. But I got the nick on the ball, and he kicks the bottom of my heel.

“It might look soft or avoidable, from their point of view; and I know it wasn’t deliberate.

“But it was a penalty.”

Kevin Holt is kicked by Fraser as he seeks to get a shot away.
Holt is clearly kicked by Fraser as he seeks to get a shot away. Image: SNS

And the KMI panel agreed with that assessment across the board, explaining: “The panel unanimously agreed that the correct decision was reached after a VAR intervention and that this was a careless challenge by the defender.”

Part 1: Dundee United are awarded a penalty after Marcus Fraser tussles with Louis Moult: CORRECT (4-1)

The KMI panel overwhelmingly believed that Fraser did impede Moult, albeit one member “felt the holding wasn’t sufficient and that a VAR intervention should have taken place to recommend overturning the penalty award.”

Holt missed the spot-kick, regardless.

Part 2: Marcus Fraser is dismissed: INCORRECT (3-2)

St Mirren have already received vindication after appealing against the red card earlier this week. The Scottish FA fast-track judicial panel ruled in their favour and Fraser will now be available to face Motherwell on Saturday.

However, the KMI panel was split on whether the foul represented the denial of a goalscoring opportunity, and the decision was given a difficulty rating of four, which indicates a subjective, “50/50” call.

Marcus Fraser sees red. against Dundee United
Marcus Fraser sees red. Image: SNS

The written explanation read: “The majority (3:2) believed that VAR incorrectly intervened to suggest an OFR for denying an obvious goalscoring opportunity.

“Three members of the panel highlighted that they didn’t think it was clear and
obvious enough for VAR to become involved.

“Two panel members believed that VAR was correct to intervene and recommend an OFR for a red card to be awarded as they deemed the offence to be denying an obvious goalscoring opportunity.”

More from Dundee United

Simon Murray gets the better of Ross Graham. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Dundee derby Scottish Cup clash picked for live TV as date for showdown revealed
Kevin Holt leads the United celebrations
Jim Goodwin spotlights Dundee United ace who has 'proved point' as doubters silenced
A beaming Sam Dalby with his prize
Sam Dalby named Premiership player of the month as Dundee United ace is hailed…
Danny Swanson celebrates Dundee United's Scottish Cup win
Danny Swanson reveals he almost quit Dundee United after A WEEK
Jim Goodwin has no doubts that his Ibrox rookies will handle the test against Rangers
Jim Goodwin quizzed on recall possibility for quartet of Dundee United loan stars
Pavol Safranko.
Former Dundee United ace posts heartfelt apology after opponent breaks leg
Bryan Mwangi in action against Brechin City in pre-season
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee United kid Bryan Mwangi's Scottish Cup fairytale – broken down bus, Broxburn…
Dundee united boss Jim Goodwin at St Andrews
Jim Goodwin reacts to blockbuster Scottish Cup draw as Dundee United boss ponders 'new…
Emmanuel Adegboyega is getting better and better during his loan at Dundee United
Emmanuel Adegboyega torments Irish Buddie as Dundee United loan star blanks January window talk
Jort van der Sande put in a tireless shift for Dundee United
Scottish Cup delivers stunning Dundee derby draw, St Johnstone face familiar foes and Fife…
2

Conversation