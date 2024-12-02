St Mirren in Marcus Fraser U-turn as Buddies appeal red card in Dundee United defeat

St Mirren have lodged an appeal against Marcus Fraser’s late dismissal in the Buddies’ 2-0 defeat at Dundee United.
Fraser was adjudged to have hauled down Tangerines’ striker Louis Moult in the dying embers of a hard-fought contest at Tannadice, with referee Matthew MacDermid pointing to the penalty spot.
Despite initially flashing a yellow card, the decision was upgraded to a red after VAR Don Robertson recommended a trip to the monitor to review the incident.
In the immediate aftermath the fixture, Buddies boss Stephen Robinson said: “No, I’m not appealing. I think we just get on with it. I’ve appealed lots of things before and don’t think I’ve ever won one.”
