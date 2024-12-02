St Mirren in Marcus Fraser U-turn as Buddies appeal red card in Dundee United defeat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
St Mirren in Marcus Fraser U-turn as Buddies appeal red card in Dundee United defeat

Boss Stephen Robinson initially stated that he would not be contesting the call.

By Alan Temple
Marcus Fraser has a chunk of Louis Moult's jersey as the pair tussle
Marcus Fraser has a chunk of Louis Moult's jersey as the pair tussle. Image: SNS

St Mirren have lodged an appeal against Marcus Fraser’s late dismissal in the Buddies’ 2-0 defeat at Dundee United.

Fraser was adjudged to have hauled down Tangerines’ striker Louis Moult in the dying embers of a hard-fought contest at Tannadice, with referee Matthew MacDermid pointing to the penalty spot.

Despite initially flashing a yellow card, the decision was upgraded to a red after VAR Don Robertson recommended a trip to the monitor to review the incident.

Marcus Fraser is shown a red card against Dundee United
Fraser sees red. Image: SNS

In the immediate aftermath the fixture, Buddies boss Stephen Robinson said: “No, I’m not appealing. I think we just get on with it. I’ve appealed lots of things before and don’t think I’ve ever won one.”

Appeal lodged

However, a brief statement from the Paisley club on Monday evening said: “St Mirren FC can confirm that we have today submitted an appeal to the Scottish FA disciplinary panel over the red card shown to Marcus Fraser at Saturday’s match away to Dundee United.”

United missed the penalty in question, with Ellery Balcombe making a superb save from Kevin Holt. 

Nevertheless, the Tangerines ran out winners courtesy of an earlier Holt spot-kick and Emmanuel Adegboyega’s injury-time effort. 

