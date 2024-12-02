St Mirren in Marcus Fraser U-turn as Buddies appeal red card in Dundee United defeat

St Mirren have lodged an appeal against Marcus Fraser’s late dismissal in the Buddies’ 2-0 defeat at Dundee United.

Fraser was adjudged to have hauled down Tangerines’ striker Louis Moult in the dying embers of a hard-fought contest at Tannadice, with referee Matthew MacDermid pointing to the penalty spot.

Despite initially flashing a yellow card, the decision was upgraded to a red after VAR Don Robertson recommended a trip to the monitor to review the incident.

In the immediate aftermath the fixture, Buddies boss Stephen Robinson said: “No, I’m not appealing. I think we just get on with it. I’ve appealed lots of things before and don’t think I’ve ever won one.”

Appeal lodged

However, a brief statement from the Paisley club on Monday evening said: “St Mirren FC can confirm that we have today submitted an appeal to the Scottish FA disciplinary panel over the red card shown to Marcus Fraser at Saturday’s match away to Dundee United.”

United missed the penalty in question, with Ellery Balcombe making a superb save from Kevin Holt.

Nevertheless, the Tangerines ran out winners courtesy of an earlier Holt spot-kick and Emmanuel Adegboyega’s injury-time effort.