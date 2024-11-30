Jim Goodwin lauds ‘HEROIC’ Dundee United defending as Tangerines complete St Mirren hat-trick

Jim Goodwin has described Dundee United’s defensive display against St Mirren as “heroic” after claiming a hard-fought 2-0 triumph at Tannadice.

A clinical penalty by Kevin Holt and Emmanuel Adegboyega’s injury time tap-in secured a pivotal three points for the hosts; a third victory over the Buddies this term, with a hat-trick of clean sheets.

Holt saw a second spot-kick saved by Ellery Balcombe, while Marcus Fraser was shown a late red card.

While United had the better of the chances – Will Ferry also hitting the post – the Terrors’ centre-back trio of Holt, Adegboyega and Declan Gallagher were immense throughout.

They dealt with 35 CROSSES by the visitors, while Holt made a goal-saving block to thwart Toyosi Olusanya minutes before United took the lead.

“It’s the third time we’ve played St Mirren this season and we’ve managed to keep clean sheets in all three,” said Goodwin.

“That is testament to the resilience and character shown by the lads at the back and Jack Walton.

“We know the type of team St Mirren are; really well organised, hard working and physical. They try to get the ball into your box at every available opportunity.

“You’ve got to stand up and be counted as defenders – and I thought our boys at the back defended heroically, at times.

“There wasn’t too much in the game and it was scrappy, but sometimes you have to win ugly.”

A rare Dalby misfire

United made one change from the side than claimed a superb draw against Rangers a week prior, with Adegboyega replacing Kai Fotheringham to facilitate a 3-4-3 – matching up with their opponents.

The Buddies, seeking a third victory on the bounce, unsurprisingly named the same 11 that beat Aberdeen in their last outing.

United crafted the first opportunity of the contest – and it fell to exactly who Goodwin would have liked.

A superb long pass by Holt sent Sam Dalby haring through on goal but the on-loan Wrexham striker, fresh from rippling the net five times in his last six games, lashed his shot wildly over the bar. Indeed, it cleared the Carling Stand altogether.

Ryan Strain, jeered by the away fans every time he touched the ball following his summer switch from Paisley, whipped a free-kick narrowly wide of the post after Glenn Middleton was felled by Killian Phillips.

Width of the woodwork

While far from a classic at Tannadice, United were the more dangerous side and were the thickness of the post away from opening the scoring on the half-hour mark.

A slick exchange between Dalby and Will Ferry saw the latter sent one-on-one with Balcombe, but his low drive smashed the base of the post.

Stephen Robinson’s side came into the game as the half progressed – prompting Goodwin to move David Babunski into the midfield and switch to a 3-5-2 – but United keeper Jack Walton remained untroubled.

Spot-kick drama

A tidy passing move between Strain and Glenn Middleton resulted in the winger picking out Babunski in the box as the second half commenced. However, the Macedonian scuffed his shot wide.

Holt was next to threaten, directing a low effort past Balcombe’s left-hand post after more decent work by Middleton.

St Mirren almost claimed the lead when Toyosi Olusanya crafted a pocket of space following penalty box stramash, only to see his goal-bound effort brilliantly blocked by Holt.

And fittingly, Holt would break the deadlock, adding to a magnificent performance.

The big centre-half was impeded in the box by Fraser and, following a brief trip to the VAR monitor by referee Matthew McDermid, the whistler pointed to the spot. Holt stepped up and sent Balcombe the wrong way.

Adegboyega torments Saints again

Holt missed a golden opportunity to bag a brace after United were awarded a second penalty following a foul by Fraser on Louis Moult. The St Mirren defender was given his marching orders after a VAR check.

Balcombe plunged to his left to parry the spot-kick wide.

However, the Tangerines would not be denied.

From the resulting corner, Holt’s towering header was only parried as far as Adegboyega, who scrambled home from a yard.

The result sees United move level on points with Rangers in third spot, albeit with the Gers in action at St Johnstone on Sunday. The Tangerines have a seven-point cushion in the top-six.

Goodwin added: “We’ve had a very encouraging start to the season but that’s all it is. Nobody here is getting complacent. It’s still November and that message is drilled into the players and staff constantly.”