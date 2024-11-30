Jim Goodwin lauds ‘HEROIC’ Dundee United defending as Tangerines complete St Mirren hat-trick

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Jim Goodwin lauds ‘HEROIC’ Dundee United defending as Tangerines complete St Mirren hat-trick

United claimed third victory over the Buddies this season.

By Alan Temple
All smiles: Emmanuel Adegboyega capped a super defensive showing with a late goal
All smiles: Emmanuel Adegboyega capped a super defensive showing with a late goal. Image: SNS

Jim Goodwin has described Dundee United’s defensive display against St Mirren as “heroic” after claiming a hard-fought 2-0 triumph at Tannadice.

A clinical penalty by Kevin Holt and Emmanuel Adegboyega’s injury time tap-in secured a pivotal three points for the hosts; a third victory over the Buddies this term, with a hat-trick of clean sheets.

Holt saw a second spot-kick saved by Ellery Balcombe, while Marcus Fraser was shown a late red card.

While United had the better of the chances – Will Ferry also hitting the post – the Terrors’ centre-back trio of Holt, Adegboyega and Declan Gallagher were immense throughout.

They dealt with 35 CROSSES by the visitors, while Holt made a goal-saving block to thwart Toyosi Olusanya minutes before United took the lead.

Kevin Holt celebrates after giving Dundee United the lead.
Holt celebrates after giving United the lead. Image: SNS

“It’s the third time we’ve played St Mirren this season and we’ve managed to keep clean sheets in all three,” said Goodwin.

“That is testament to the resilience and character shown by the lads at the back and Jack Walton.

“We know the type of team St Mirren are; really well organised, hard working and physical. They try to get the ball into your box at every available opportunity.

“You’ve got to stand up and be counted as defenders – and I thought our boys at the back defended heroically, at times.

“There wasn’t too much in the game and it was scrappy, but sometimes you have to win ugly.”

A rare Dalby misfire

United made one change from the side than claimed a superb draw against Rangers a week prior, with Adegboyega replacing Kai Fotheringham to facilitate a 3-4-3 – matching up with their opponents.

The Buddies, seeking a third victory on the bounce, unsurprisingly named the same 11 that beat Aberdeen in their last outing.

Jim Goodwin introduced Miller Thomson to replace David Babunski on the hour
Goodwin made one change to his starting 11. Image: SNS

United crafted the first opportunity of the contest – and it fell to exactly who Goodwin would have liked.

A superb long pass by Holt sent Sam Dalby haring through on goal but the on-loan Wrexham striker, fresh from rippling the net five times in his last six games, lashed his shot wildly over the bar. Indeed, it cleared the Carling Stand altogether.

Ryan Strain, jeered by the away fans every time he touched the ball following his summer switch from Paisley, whipped a free-kick narrowly wide of the post after Glenn Middleton was felled by Killian Phillips.

Width of the woodwork

While far from a classic at Tannadice, United were the more dangerous side and were the thickness of the post away from opening the scoring on the half-hour mark.

A slick exchange between Dalby and Will Ferry saw the latter sent one-on-one with Balcombe, but his low drive smashed the base of the post.

Will Ferry, still searching for his first Dundee United goal, rattles the base of the post.
Will Ferry, still searching for his first Dundee United goal, rattles the base of the post. Image: SNS

Stephen Robinson’s side came into the game as the half progressed – prompting Goodwin to move David Babunski into the midfield and switch to a 3-5-2 – but United keeper Jack Walton remained untroubled.

Spot-kick drama

A tidy passing move between Strain and Glenn Middleton resulted in the winger picking out Babunski in the box as the second half commenced. However, the Macedonian scuffed his shot wide.

Holt was next to threaten, directing a low effort past Balcombe’s left-hand post after more decent work by Middleton.

St Mirren almost claimed the lead when Toyosi Olusanya crafted a pocket of space following penalty box stramash, only to see his goal-bound effort brilliantly blocked by Holt.

Kevin Holt is kicked by Fraser as he seeks to get a shot away.
Holt is kicked by Fraser as he seeks to get a shot away. Image: SNS

And fittingly, Holt would break the deadlock, adding to a magnificent performance.

The big centre-half was impeded in the box by Fraser and, following a brief trip to the VAR monitor by referee Matthew McDermid, the whistler pointed to the spot. Holt stepped up and sent Balcombe the wrong way.

Adegboyega torments Saints again

Holt missed a golden opportunity to bag a brace after United were awarded a second penalty following a foul by Fraser on Louis Moult. The St Mirren defender was given his marching orders after a VAR check.

Balcombe plunged to his left to parry the spot-kick wide.

Manny Adegboyega takes the acclaim of the United faithful.
Manny Adegboyega takes the acclaim of the United faithful. Image: SNS

However, the Tangerines would not be denied.

From the resulting corner, Holt’s towering header was only parried as far as Adegboyega, who scrambled home from a yard.

The result sees United move level on points with Rangers in third spot, albeit with the Gers in action at St Johnstone on Sunday. The Tangerines have a seven-point cushion in the top-six.

Goodwin added: “We’ve had a very encouraging start to the season but that’s all it is. Nobody here is getting complacent. It’s still November and that message is drilled into the players and staff constantly.”

More from Dundee United

Focused: Kai Fotheringham is seeking to kickstart his season
Kai Fotheringham follows in footsteps of Scotland stars with secret weapon to handle Dundee…
Goodwin was delighted by the role played by a returning Kai Fotheringham against Rangers
Jim Goodwin lauds 'attitude' and 'intelligence' as Dundee United ace comes in from the…
Jort van der Sande has been a team player for Dundee United
Dundee United: A tale of two strikers as Jort van der Sande given secret…
Ross Graham will hope to be in the squad on Saturday
Dundee United set for major injury boost ahead of St Mirren clash – and…
Mark Birighitti was a disastrous signing for Dundee United
Former Dundee United misfit Mark Birighitti joins new club – but not as a…
9
Paul Sturrock scores the equaliser for Dundee United at Old Trafford, as the Manchester United goalie dives and a Red Devils defender looks on.
Manchester United boss called 1984 Dundee United clash 'the best European tie I have…
Dundee United striker Sam Dalby has been a hit
Dundee United open to permanent swoop for Sam Dalby but Jim Goodwin sounds 'deeper…
A smiling Jim Goodwin claimed a precious point in Govan
Jim Goodwin responds to 'making a point' accusation as Dundee United boss says 'nothing…
4
A packed away corner at Ibrox.
EXCLUSIVE: Vicko Sevelj dedicates Rangers draw to Dundee United fans as in-form Tangerines ace…
Sam Dalby celebrates his sixth goal in seven games
LEE WILKIE: Dundee United's old school talent pays off again as Sam Dalby emerges…

Conversation