Home Sport Football Dundee United

Kai Fotheringham follows in footsteps of Scotland stars with secret weapon to handle Dundee United starting XI exile

Fotheringham is focusing on his mindset as well as his physicality.

Focused: Kai Fotheringham is seeking to kickstart his season
Focused: Kai Fotheringham is seeking to kickstart his season. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

Kai Fotheringham has followed in the footsteps of Scotland star John Souttar and former Dundee hero Luke McCowan by working with ‘mindset coach’ John Johnstone during his exile from the Dundee United line-up.

Fotheringham, 21, made his first start in FIVE MONTHS as the Tangerines claimed a 1-1 draw against Rangers last weekend, turning in an all-action, disciplined performance to help quell the threat posed by Jefte.

His travails this term have been in sharp contrast to last season when the Scotland U/21 international contributed to 22 goals – scoring 15 times and teeing up another seven – and was deservedly named the club’s young player of the year.

However, Fotheringham continued to graft, improve and – crucially – has kept his head.

Johnstone, the author of “Master Your Confidence: The elite footballer’s guide to high performance”, has worked with the likes of Souttar, McCowan Scott Wright, Jack McKenzie, Chris Cadden and Lawrence Shankland, and has played his part.

John Souttar in action against Dundee United earlier this season
Souttar, right, was one of Johnstone’s first clients. Image: SNS

“I’ve been working with a mental coach, John Johnstone, who has really helped me with things this season,” said Fotheringham. “I started with him this time last year and he works on different aspects of the game with me.

“Even when I was doing well, I felt it important to focus on the mental side of the game because it’s so important.

“He works on little techniques to have during games; if you’re not having the best of times, how you cope with it and bounce back.

“Then away from football, how you conduct yourself and live your life; how you treat football and the supporters.

“John sends me a wee reminder every Monday morning to tell me to keep at it and remind people why I’m here. I must thank him a lot because this season has been really challenging and something I’ve not been used to.”

Dundee United's Kai Fotheringham in action against Buckie Thistle in the Premier Sports Cup
Fotheringham in action against Buckie Thistle in the Premier Sports Cup. Image: SNS

Fotheringham: I didn’t play the way I am capable

Fotheringham readily takes his share of responsibility for a lack of action, acknowledging that his pre-season and Premier Sports Cup performances did not reach his own lofty standards.

The odd dip in form was more forgivable in the Championship.

This season, however, competition for places is ferocious and the Terrors academy graduate swiftly found himself behind the likes of Kristijan Trapanovski and David Babunski in the pecking order.

But typically accentuating the positives, Fotheringham is adamant the elevated levels at United training have made him better player.

Kai Fotheringham, pictured, was back in the Dundee United starting line-up
Kai Fotheringham, pictured, was back in the Dundee United starting line-up against Rangers. Image: SNS

“Last season, I made 33 starts, so for last Saturday to be my first (league) start of the season – in November – has been tough,” continued Fotheringham.

“After last season, and how I played, I thought I’d get a chance. But I didn’t have the best pre-season. I didn’t score or play the way I was capable of.

“And then you see some top-quality players coming in. Kristijan Trapanovski has been great since he arrived, and David Babunski can play off the right too. The standard in training has been very good and that has pushed me.

“I think I have improved on the back of that.”

Extending the gap

Which begs the questions: how has he improved? And what more must he do to become a United regular in the top-flight?

“I have been working on a few bits of my game; being tidier on the ball and getting physically stronger,” he added. “That’s needed because of the standard coming up to the Premiership – it’s much higher than last season.

“You need to be quicker, faster and stronger to deal with it.

“I have been working on all those things and it’s up to me to take the chances when I get them.”

Kai Fotheringham takes the acclaim of the travelling fans following a diligent showing in Govan
Fotheringham takes the acclaim of the travelling fans following a diligent showing in Govan. Image: SNS

It remains to be seen whether Fotheringham retains his place against St Mirren this afternoon.

His showing at Ibrox will have done him no harm, but boss Jim Goodwin has illustrated that he is not afraid to mix things up and alter his starting 11 – even after a positive result.

Regardless of the personnel, Fotheringham knows the priority for the high-flying Tangerines is to maintain momentum.

“It’s about keeping it going against St Mirren now,” he added. “Rangers are three points ahead of us and St Mirren are two behind, so it’s quite tight in there. We’ll be going into the weekend trying to extend the gap between us and them.”

