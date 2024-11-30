Dundee cafe hosting soup night to support vulnerable and homeless people

A Dundee cafe is hosting a soup night to support vulnerable and homeless people in the city.

J&J’s Cafe on St Andrew’s Street is running the initiative this Sunday evening (December 1).

Couple James Anderson and Justine Torano opened the city centre cafe earlier this year.

After a successful launch, they are now looking to give something back and support others in the community.

Dundee cafe ‘giving something back’

James, 37, said: “We’ve always tried to support the homeless and vulnerable people when and where we can.

“We also made up extra meals at our previous premises on the Arbroath Road.

“The festive period can be challenging for people and we’ve seen firsthand the challenges others are facing.

“We just wanted to do something to try and give something back.

“On December 1 we will be hosting our first soup night at the cafe.

“People can come to have some food, a cup of tea and hopefully get a chance to chat with others.”

James says it could become a more regular event.

He added: “This is the first time we’re trying something like this.

“We might be able to do a recurring thing over the winter months but we’ll see how this goes.

“Our staff, friends and family are also volunteering to help us on the night.”

J&J’s cafe will be running the soup night between 5pm and 8pm this Sunday.