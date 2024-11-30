Dundee cafe hosting soup night to support vulnerable and homeless people

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee cafe hosting soup night to support vulnerable and homeless people

"We just wanted to do something to try and give something back."

By James Simpson
Justine Torana and Nadine Getty of J&J's cafe in Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
A Dundee cafe is hosting a soup night to support vulnerable and homeless people in the city.

J&J’s Cafe on St Andrew’s Street is running the initiative this Sunday evening (December 1).

Couple James Anderson and Justine Torano opened the city centre cafe earlier this year.

After a successful launch, they are now looking to give something back and support others in the community.

Dundee cafe ‘giving something back’

James, 37, said: “We’ve always tried to support the homeless and vulnerable people when and where we can.

“We also made up extra meals at our previous premises on the Arbroath Road.

“The festive period can be challenging for people and we’ve seen firsthand the challenges others are facing.

“We just wanted to do something to try and give something back.

“On December 1 we will be hosting our first soup night at the cafe.

The team from J&J’s Cafe (left to right): Nadine Getty, Lisa Vanette, James Anderson, Justine Torana, Dianne Smith, Avril Thoms, Billy Smith and Michael Torano. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

“People can come to have some food, a cup of tea and hopefully get a chance to chat with others.”

James says it could become a more regular event.

He added: “This is the first time we’re trying something like this.

“We might be able to do a recurring thing over the winter months but we’ll see how this goes.

“Our staff, friends and family are also volunteering to help us on the night.”

J&J’s cafe will be running the soup night between 5pm and 8pm this Sunday.

Conversation