Dundee couple breathe new life into former city centre fish and chip restaurant

J&J's Cafe has opened on St Andrews Street.

By James Simpson
James Anderson and Justine Torano at J&J's Cafe in Dundee. Image: James Anderson
James Anderson and Justine Torano at J&J's Cafe in Dundee. Image: James Anderson

A Dundee couple has transformed a former fish and shop in Dundee city centre that had been lying empty for nearly two years.

James Anderson and Justine Torano have opened J&J’s Cafe on St Andrews Street.

The site was previously home to The Popular fish and chip shop, which operated in the street for more than 35 years.

‘Delight’ at opening of J&J’s Cafe in Dundee

James, 36, who ran a takeaway on Arbroath Road in the past, said: “We have expanded the business and we’re delighted to be open.

“The takeaway was going really well at Arbroath Road and we had that for three years.

“We wanted to move to the city centre and we asked about the former chip shop.

J&J’s Cafe has opened on St Andrews Street. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Diners enjoying the new cafe. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
The site has been transformed. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
The site had been empty for two years. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

“Justine actually worked in The Popular chip shop when she was a teenager.

“As soon as we got the keys, we got to work. It took nine weeks to transform the shop.

“We had a soft launch but the feedback from the customers has been great.

“We are still doing home deliveries but having the cafe has given us the opportunity to expand the business.”

Work started back in March to transform The Popular chip shop. Image: James Anderson
It took about nine weeks to transform the site. Image: James Anderson

The menu includes filled rolls, all-day breakfasts and cajun munchie boxes.

The restaurant has created eight new jobs, including delivery drivers.

James added: “Given how well the takeaway went on Arbroath Road, it’s been great to welcome a lot of customers to our new cafe.

“People who previously came to the chip shop couldn’t believe the transformation.

J&J’s Cafe creates ‘extra footfall’ on Dundee street

“Other shops in the area have already commented on the additional footfall in the street.”

It comes after the Glass Bucket pub was reopened in the former Abode bar site on St Andrews Street last year.

You can keep track of the occupied and empty units at some of the city’s main shopping streets with The Courier’s Dundee city centre retail tracker.

