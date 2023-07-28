Dundee city centre pub revived under former name

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Dundee city centre pub revived under former name

The Glass Bucket is opening in place of what was once the Abode bar.

By James Simpson
The Glass Bucket owners, Craig Ormond-Campbell and Fraser Marr. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
The Glass Bucket owners, Craig Ormond-Campbell and Fraser Marr. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

A Dundee city centre pub is being revived under its former name.

The old Abode bar on St Andrews Street – which closed more than a month ago – has been taken over by Craig Ormond-Campbell and Fraser Marr.

The bar will be known as The Glass Bucket, its name from several years ago.

The venue – pictured below in the 1970s – will be a gin, wine and cocktail bar when it opens fully this Friday.

The Glass Bucket on St Andrews Street in 1977. Image: DC Thomson

Craig, 38, who has a wealth of experience in the industry, told The Courier: “I’ve always really enjoyed working in the hospitality sector and I’ve always wanted my own place.

“I’ve worked in The Angus Hotel in Blairgowrie and restaurants, which were great fun.

“We are really excited to be bringing back the Glass Bucket.

‘Positive feedback’ after return of Glass Bucket to Dundee

“The venue has potential and is surrounded by other pubs and clubs, including Pout.

“There was a soft launch on Tuesday and there has certainly been positive feedback from customers.”

Craig, from Downfield, says the bar will open from 11am each day with plans to serve food in future.

Craig and Fraser outside The Glass Bucket, St Andrews Street, Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford /DC Thomson

Fraser had been keen to revive the name the Glass Bucket because of its “fantastic” reputation.

Craig added: “It will hopefully bring some nostalgia for folk.

“As part of the rebranding we’re also bringing out the official Glass Bucket cocktail.

“We know this is going to be challenging given the climate for the pub sector.

A customer enjoying a drink in the renovated premises. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

“I believe my experience in the hospitality sector will help, but we are realistic of the challenges ahead.

“There have been baby steps taken just to improve the pub by brightening it up and improving the bathrooms.

“We can’t wait to welcome customers in.”

It comes after a number of other Dundee bars were revived in recent months, including the Bush Bar, the Star and Garter and the Campbeltown Bar.

However, the sector has also lost the likes of Innis & Gunn this year.

More from Dundee

Ronald Smith has been imprisoned for a decade. Image: DC Thomson.
Former Dundee school taxi driver Ronald Smith jailed for child rape
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. James Slessor Gardens preview Picture shows; James. na. Supplied by Lewis Knaggs Date; 15/05/2021
Sunset Live to keep classics alive as headliners James and Bastille revisit their biggest…
Coupar Angus farmer Gordon Douglas reveals how bowel cancer screening saved his life.
‘George Alagiah might still be here’: Dundee and Perthshire bowel cancer survivors share screening…
Youngsters from Rosebank Primary School planting a tree as part of the school's green project. Image: DC Thomson.
In pictures: What life was like in Dundee in 1993
Post Thumbnail
Trapped seagull forces closure of Dundee city centre street
Police Vehicles on commercial street after Dundee High Street incident
Elderly woman 'knocked over' in disturbance at Dundee anti-abortion stall
The Wellgate Centre. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
New sofa store to open in Dundee's Wellgate Centre
Courier - Jennifer McLaren - Bertie Mooneys - CR0033640 - Dundee - Picture shows: First look at newly refurbished Dundee pub Bertie Mooneys (formerly Nicolls) Owner Jimmy Marr in the newly refurbished pub which has the only Tewnnents Copper tanks in Dundee. 23/02/2022 - Kenny Smith/ DCT Media
Bertie Mooney's: Dundee pub hopes to open basement speakeasy bar
The crash involved two cars. Image: Supplied
Woman, 34, arrested after two-car crash in Dundee
Liam Sinclair at Forfar Sheriff Court. Image: DCT Media
Angus gamer who assaulted partner over Wifi loss is jailed