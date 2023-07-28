Dundee city centre pub revived under former name

A Dundee city centre pub is being revived under its former name.

The old Abode bar on St Andrews Street – which closed more than a month ago – has been taken over by Craig Ormond-Campbell and Fraser Marr.

The bar will be known as The Glass Bucket, its name from several years ago.

The venue – pictured below in the 1970s – will be a gin, wine and cocktail bar when it opens fully this Friday.

Craig, 38, who has a wealth of experience in the industry, told The Courier: “I’ve always really enjoyed working in the hospitality sector and I’ve always wanted my own place.

“I’ve worked in The Angus Hotel in Blairgowrie and restaurants, which were great fun.

“We are really excited to be bringing back the Glass Bucket.

‘Positive feedback’ after return of Glass Bucket to Dundee

“The venue has potential and is surrounded by other pubs and clubs, including Pout.

“There was a soft launch on Tuesday and there has certainly been positive feedback from customers.”

Craig, from Downfield, says the bar will open from 11am each day with plans to serve food in future.

Fraser had been keen to revive the name the Glass Bucket because of its “fantastic” reputation.

Craig added: “It will hopefully bring some nostalgia for folk.

“As part of the rebranding we’re also bringing out the official Glass Bucket cocktail.

“We know this is going to be challenging given the climate for the pub sector.

“I believe my experience in the hospitality sector will help, but we are realistic of the challenges ahead.

“There have been baby steps taken just to improve the pub by brightening it up and improving the bathrooms.

“We can’t wait to welcome customers in.”

It comes after a number of other Dundee bars were revived in recent months, including the Bush Bar, the Star and Garter and the Campbeltown Bar.

However, the sector has also lost the likes of Innis & Gunn this year.