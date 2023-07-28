The Kirkcaldy chef feeding kids for free during school holidays with the help of his local community

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Education Schools

The Kirkcaldy chef feeding kids for free during school holidays with the help of his local community

Gavin Campbell receives donations from customers and supporters of the Templehall Café to pay for £1 children's meals.

By Cheryl Peebles
Gavin opened Templehall Café with mum Elizabeth in 2014. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Gavin opened Templehall Café with mum Elizabeth in 2014. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

When Gavin Campbell started charging £1 for kids’ meals at Templehall Café a customer gave him £10 to pay for the next 10.

That was the start of a community effort to help the chef continue to provide affordable school holiday lunches for families in one of the most deprived areas of Fife.

Now he receives regular donations to cover kids’ meals, whether it’s regulars leaving the change as they settle their bills or local businesses giving three-figure sums.

He even had a man call from India to donate £500 which helped him hand out hundreds of Easter eggs during the spring holiday.

Many parents in Kirkcaldy’s Templehall area are out of work or struggling by on low wages.

But between Gavin’s generous offer – a £1 kids’ meal with every adult meal purchased during the holidays – and the community footing the £1 bill, it’s more likely they can afford to dine out during the holidays.

Gavin’s customers and many supporters help pay for kids to eat free at Templehall Café. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

Gavin, who has worked as a chef at several Fife hotels, started offering free school holiday meals soon after opening his Dunearn Drive café with mum Elizabeth in 2014 and spotting the need.

He said: “This is Templehall and everyday you see poverty.

“Kids would come in in the morning and ask what they could get for a £1.

“I would end up doing them a wee half box of chips, which would cost me anyway as we would be paying for the box.

“I thought how can we do this so it’s not going to sink me financially?”

An old lady heard what we were doing and handed in £10 and said that’s 10 kids’ meals paid for.”

Spiralling costs – including soaring electricity bills – forced him to introduce a £1 charge last year to offset a portion of the loss being made by the café from the offer.

And that’s when local people stepped in to help.

He said: “An old lady heard what we were doing and handed in £10 and said that’s 10 kids’ meals paid for.”

As word spread, more and more people did the same – effectively keeping kids’ meals free.

A tally book of donations is kept behind the counter and ticked off as children come in.

He said: “It is overwhelming. I didn’t expect this to happen but we’ve just gone with it.

Helping Templehall Café feed the kids

“When the holidays are coming up people start coming in and saying here’s something for the kids’ meals, here’s £20, there’s £50, or whatever. Or if people have £3 left in their change they say keep that for the kids.”.

If the community hears the fund is running low, Gavin is confident folk will rally to give it a boost.

Seeing children enjoy a hot lunch or treats they might not otherwise have had makes it all worthwhile for the Templehall Café team

Gavin said: “Kids will get a Slush Puppie, an ice-cream or a cake that they weren’t going to get because their meal has been covered.

“It’s good just to see them smiling.”

Dad to 13-year-old Mackenzie, who often helps out in the café, Gavin knows all too well how much it can cost to feed, clothe and entertain children.

Gavin is often helped behind the counter by son Mackenzie, 13. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

As does one of his regular customers and neighbour, mum-of-three Gemma Dewar.

Gemma sees what the Templehall Café does for local families and says she is “forever” recommending it to fellow parents.

She said: “Gavin and the entire team are incredible. I don’t think anyone could put into words how appreciated everything they do is.

“For a lot of people it [the café] is a godsend.

“A lot of people don’t have the financial means to go and have a wee lunch here or a wee lunch there, or just to go and ensure their kids get a hot meal.

“The kids are eating for free and for a lot of families that means they are not having to stress about finding an extra £5 or £6 to pay for them.”

Templehall Café is among a number of restaurants and cafés in Fife where children can eat for free or £1 during the school holidays.

More from Schools

Damage caused by the fire at the West End Campus.
Dundee's West End Campus to reopen following school fire earlier this month
The Welcome Inn is one of the places where kids eat free in Perth.
Where kids can eat for free or £1 over the summer holidays in Perthshire
Lauren Hutchison, manager of The Steadings.
Where kids can eat for free or £1 in Fife over the holidays
Alex and Edie Peebles on the jumping pillow at Active Kids Perth adventure park.
Active Kids Adventure Park near Perth a fun-filled family day out come rain or…
Ready for Morrison's Academy prom. Image: Brian O'Neill/Crieff Photography.
Proms in pictures: Morrison's Academy Class of 2023
Gavin opened Templehall Café with mum Elizabeth in 2014. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
10 fun things to do with kids in Fife during the school holidays
Graham Hutton, retired rector of Grove Academy.
Graham Hutton - the rector known fondly as GHutz - reflects on his time…
Gavin opened Templehall Café with mum Elizabeth in 2014. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Dundee school kept pupil's gender transition from parents
Gavin opened Templehall Café with mum Elizabeth in 2014. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Dundee teacher among hundreds starting holidays with no job to return to tells of…
Gavin opened Templehall Café with mum Elizabeth in 2014. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Last Class 2023: Primary 7 photos from schools across Fife - part two