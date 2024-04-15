School league tables 2024: Here’s how Tayside, Fife and Stirling secondary schools rank

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
School league tables 2024: Here’s how Tayside, Fife and Stirling secondary schools rank

Find out how many leavers at your school gained five or more Highers.

By Cheryl Peebles
Dunblane High School, which topped The Courier school league 2024.
An impressive 62% of Dunblane High School's leavers gained five or more Highers. Image: Google Maps.

Dunblane High School leads the board in our Tayside, Fife and Stirling take on the Scottish schools league of 2024.

We have included Stirling Council schools in The Courier Secondary Schools League for the first time and they dominate the top 10, taking the first three and seventh spots.

The best performing schools in the other local authority areas are Kinross High School, in Perth and Kinross, Grove Academy, Dundee, Woodmill High School, in Fife, and Monifieth High School, for Angus.

Kinross High School scored highest in Perth and Kinross. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
Grove Academy was Dundee’s highest scorer. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

An impressive 62% of Dunblane’s leavers in 2022/23 gained five or more Highers (or equivalent qualifications).

Five or more Highers is considered a benchmark of achievement as it’s a common entry requirement for university.

You can find out how your school performed below, in our table of Angus, Dundee, Fife, Perth and Kinross and Stirling local authority secondary schools.

Monifieth High School, which is among the top 10% of the Times Scotland School League
Monifieth High School excelled in Angus. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

Dunfermline’s Woodmill High School surged into the top 10, with 50% of its leavers taking five or more Highers. Only 37% of the previous year’s cohort did the same.

Its huge leap in performance was beaten only by St John’s RC Academy, in Perth, which climbed 15 percentage points to take 8th place in our 2024 table.

Woodmill High School came out top in Fife for 2024. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
St John’s Academy is affected by the strikes in Perth and Kinross
St John’s RC Academy in Perth made the biggest improvement. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

Other schools, however, saw their performance decline from last year, most notably Kirkcaldy High School in Fife, now ranked third last.

Only 13% of its 2022/23 leavers achieved five Highers or equivalent, compared to 27% in 2021/22.

Each year the Scottish Government publishes attainment data for every school in Scotland.

The figures our 2024 school league table is based on are the proportions of leavers to achieve five or more qualifications at SCQF level 6.

As well as Highers, this can include qualifications such as a National Certificate or Modern Apprenticeship.

Kirkcaldy High School slipped to near the bottom of our table. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

League table of deprivation?

Publication of school league tables is controversial, seen by many as an index of deprivation rather than a measure of individual schools’ performance.

Indeed, in all but one of our 2024 top 10 schools fewer than a fifth pupils live in deprived areas (designated quintile one in the Scottish Index of Multiple Deprivation).

All of the Tayside and Fife secondary schools with a majority from the most deprived areas are in the bottom half of our table.

Conversation