Missing Edinburgh man, 61, may have travelled to Fife

A 61-year-old man who has been reported missing from Edinburgh may have travelled to Fife.

Police are searching for William Budge, who is missing from Silverknows Gardens area of the capital.

He is described as being of medium build and has short grey hair.

When last seen, he was wearing a black jumper, dark green t-shirt, dark blue jeans, and dark coloured shoes.

Police said William may be in the Fife area as they appealed to the public for information.

Inspector Craig Sandbach said: “We are carrying out searches to try and trace William and I’d urge anyone who may have information about his whereabouts to contact us.”

Anyone with information should call Police Scotland on 101, quoting reference 2620 of Sunday April 14, 2024.