Man taken to hospital after being bitten by dog in Fife town

A 39-year-old man has been treated in hospital after being bitten by a dog in Kincardine.

Officers received a report of the incident on Toll Road in Fife town on Sunday afternoon.

The breed of the dog has not been confirmed by police.

The severity and nature of the man’s injuries have also not been revealed.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 3.10pm on Sunday, police received a report of a man being bitten by a dog in Toll Road, Kincardine.

“The man, aged 39, was taken to hospital.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”