‘Schooly McSchoolface’ warning ahead of consultation to name new Fife high school

A new school is being built to replace the ageing Inverkeithing High School.

By Claire Warrender
An artist's impression of the new west Fife high school. Image: Fife Council
Members of the public can suggest a name for the replacement Inverkeithing High School when an online consultation goes live on Thursday.

However, councillors warn it will definitely not be called Schooly McSchoolface – even if it turns out to be the top choice.

The caution follows the unexpected outcome of a UK poll to name a £200 million polar research ship in 2016, when people voted for Boaty McBoatface.

Inverkeithing High School plans
Planning permission was granted for the £85m secondary school in March.

And construction is well under way on the state-of-the-art building on the Fleet Grounds in Rosyth.

Scheduled to open in 2026, it will have room for 1,700 pupils and 159 staff.

However, because it will no longer be in Inverkeithing it needs a new name.

Fife Council has suggested 20 different options.

But the public will also be able to put forward their own ideas.

‘Schooly McSchoolface isn’t going to cut it’

SNP councillor David Barratt said: “I’m pleased to hear there’s a free text box so we get everything from the mad to the mundane and everything in between.

“It’s an important decision to name the new school.

The new west Fife high school needs a name
The new west Fife high school needs a name. Image: Fife Council.

“The community can have a say, although clearly Schooly McSchoolface isn’t going to cut it.

“I suspect that suggestion will be made but it won’t be accepted, I will say that now.”

Suggestions already mooted include:

  • Caledonia High School
  • Admiralty High School
  • Forthbridge High School
  • Rosyth Academy
  • King Charles High School
  • South West Fife Academy
  • Three Bridges High School

The education service particularly wants to hear from current and future pupils.

When will the name of the new Fife high school be announced?

The consultation period will run from December 12 until January 22.

And a shortlist of three names will then go to the council’s south and west Fife area committee for review.

Those three will then go back out to the public for a final vote before a decision is made in May.

Selection of the new school site followed a long drawn-out process which considered 27 locations.

Fife Council has released drone footage of the progress so far.

Once complete, it will include seven sports pitches, all of which will be available for community use.

An external play area to the rear of the school will include seating, outdoor table tennis and a basketball court.

And a community garden to the south-west will have growing areas and a greenhouse.

The consultation can be found here.

