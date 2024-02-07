Planning permission granted for replacement Inverkeithing High School – despite concerns over its location

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Planning permission granted for replacement Inverkeithing High School – despite concerns over its location

The, as yet unnamed, new school will be built on the Fleet Grounds in Rosyth.

By Claire Warrender
The new school has yet to be named but this is how it will look.
Plans for a new £85 million replacement for Inverkeithing High School have been approved.

The state-of-the-art building for 1,700 pupils and 159 staff will be built on the Fleet Grounds in Rosyth.

And all being well, it will open in 2026.

An impression of the replacement Inverkeithing High School.
Planning permission follows a long, drawn-out process which included consideration of 27 possible locations and an extensive consultation exercise.

Almost two thirds of the 216 parents and carers who responded were against the chosen site – more than two miles from the current Hillend Road building.

And some members of Fife Council’s planning committee continued to express misgivings during Wednesday’s discussions.

However, they concluded the need for a new school outweighs concerns over location.

Bid to allay road safety fears

Many of the parents expressed fears over congested roads and safe walking routes.

And the new school will not have a swimming pool, meaning the loss of a community facility.

Discussions around a replacement pool are ongoing.

The proposed Rosyth site of the new Inverkeithing High School.
However, planners say safe walking routes to the Rosyth school are incorporated in the plan.

They include narrowing the carriageway on the A985 and creating a three-metre wide pedestrian and cycle path.

Pedestrian and cycle crossing points with traffic lights will also be created on the busy Admiralty Road.

Almost 500 pupils are expected to walk or cycle to the school, with around 1,200 arriving by bus or car.

New Inverkeithing High School to include seven sports pitches

The existing Inverkeithing High School is now more than 50 years old and in need of extensive refurbishment.

It is rated the worst school in Fife for accessibility, there is asbestos in the building and the heating and ventilation systems are costly to run.

The new school will be built in Rosyth.
The new, as yet unnamed, school will include seven sports pitches, all of which will be available for community use outwith school hours.

Two will be multi-use games areas, two all-weather pitches and three grass ones.

An external play area to the rear of the school will include seating, outdoor table tennis and a basketball court.

And a community garden to the south-west will have growing areas and a greenhouse.

‘We desperately need a new school’

Inverkeithing SNP councillor David Barratt pointed out the new location contravenes three of the council’s own policies.

But he added: “It’s necessary to continue because we desperately need new school.

“To refuse it at this stage would result in many years’ extension.”

And Conservative member Dave Dempsey said: “It hinges on whether this is the only place the school can be built.

“I’m stuck with accepting that.”

