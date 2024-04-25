Plans to refurbish Glenrothes McDonald’s – but seating area could be cut

Plans have been lodged to refurbish a McDonald’s restaurant in Glenrothes – but the seating area could be cut in size.

The fast food giant wants to modernise its drive-through outlet at Queensway Industrial Estate.

The plans include the addition of two small booths in the kitchen area to serve drive-through customers.

A new McDelivery space is also planned for home delivery services.

However, as a result of the changes, the dining area could be cut by more than 25 square metres.

The refurbishment would also extend to the toilets and staff area.

A decision will be made on the plans by Fife Council in the coming weeks.

McDonald’s has been approached for comment.

It comes as proposals have also been submitted to rebuild the Monifieth McDonald’s restaurant, which was destroyed in a fire last year.