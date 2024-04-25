Plans to refurbish Glenrothes McDonald’s – but seating area could be cut

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Plans to refurbish Glenrothes McDonald’s – but seating area could be cut

A new McDelivery area could be added to the restaurant.

By Andrew Robson
The Queensway Industrial Estate McDonald's.
McDonald's at Queensway Industrial Estate in Glenrothes. Image: Google Street View

Plans have been lodged to refurbish a McDonald’s restaurant in Glenrothes – but the seating area could be cut in size.

The fast food giant wants to modernise its drive-through outlet at Queensway Industrial Estate.

The plans include the addition of two small booths in the kitchen area to serve drive-through customers.

A new McDelivery space is also planned for home delivery services.

However, as a result of the changes, the dining area could be cut by more than 25 square metres.

The Glenrothes McDonald's.
The seating area at the McDonald’s could be cut. Image: Google Street View

The refurbishment would also extend to the toilets and staff area.

A decision will be made on the plans by Fife Council in the coming weeks.

McDonald’s has been approached for comment.

It comes as proposals have also been submitted to rebuild the Monifieth McDonald’s restaurant, which was destroyed in a fire last year.

Conversation