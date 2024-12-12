Fife family says SNP government ‘abandoned’ daughter with complex needs

A Fife couple who were unable to send their daughter to Scotland’s only complex needs college say they were “abandoned” by the government.

Dawn and Barry Neilson say their daughter – who lives with cerebral palsy – faced a 120-mile round trip to continue her education at Corseford College in Renfrewshire.

Corseford is Scotland’s only specialist college for young people with complex needs.

But 18-year-old Morgan would have to travel over an hour by car from her home in Burntisland to reach the Capability Scotland facility.

Her parents Dawn and Barry Neilson felt it would be too much, and have now been forced to look elsewhere less suited to Morgan’s needs.

Government has ‘abandoned’ disabled children and young people

They say it shows the government has “abandoned” children and young people like Morgan, who they claimed was left with no support since leaving school.

Barry said: “We just feel abandoned by the government. The minute they don’t legally have to provide, they just abandon all the kids.

“It’s really quite sad that in 2024 there is nothing out there for these young adults. Everybody is trying to be inclusive, but they’re only doing that to tick a box.

“If they wanted to make a difference, having colleges for young adults with special needs is something they could actually do.”

Mr Neilson said he finds it “almost inhumane” that free education is provided for all children unless they’re living with additional supports needs.

Corseford College is in its final 12 months of a pilot scheme with the Scottish Government in which it is working to validate the case for a rollout of satellite centres across the country.

Without the cash and a commitment to the centres, Capability Scotland says the country faces a future where there is no specialist provision.

The charity says it stands in stark contrast to England, where there is 120 such centres for students with complex needs.

Dawn said: “When we searched for special needs colleges there were loads down south, you can pick and choose depending on the support your child needs. In Scotland, there’s only one.

“Morgan was doing really well at high school, it had taken years to come up with a platform that worked for her.

“Her reading and numeracy skills were improving. Now she isn’t getting that, and we’re at the point where don’t know what Morgan is capable of anymore.”

Scottish Labour MSP for Mid Scotland and Fife Claire Baker MSP said: “The UK Labour government is leading the way and ensuring that further education is equipped to support those with complex needs – the SNP must ensure that Scotland is not left behind.”

Brian Logan, chief executive of Capability Scotland, called on the Scottish Government to commit to robust and equitable funding in its budget after the UK Government pledged £1 billion to English special needs education.

A Scottish Government spokesman said it is vital young Scots with disabilities are supported as they leave school.

He added: “Over the past three years, more than £1 million has been provided to Capability Scotland to support the Corseford pilot for young people with complex additional support needs, delivering physical therapies and life-skills development.

“We are working alongside Capability Scotland to commission an independent evaluation of the pilot will allow us to explore a sustainable approach to specialist provision going forward.”