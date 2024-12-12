Inside Dundee University crisis meeting as bosses get vote of no confidence

A vote of no confidence against Dundee University management has been launched by staff at the institution.

Around 1,000 employees gathered at the university’s Dalhousie Building to discuss the ongoing crisis which has left them fearing for their jobs.

The three trade unions representing staff have now emailed employees inviting them to express whether those at the top have their confidence.

Those taking part in the meeting were said to have been left “angry and fearful” – both for their jobs, students and the university’s wider reputation.

Unite representative Jim Rourke said the meeting allowed people to express serious concern about the management of the institution.

North East MSP Maggie Chapman, who attended the meeting, said: “There are grave concerns about the ways in which the university’s finances have been managed, given the surpluses recorded in recent years.

“There are serious questions about the lack of transparency and the poor communications that staff and trade unions have received.

“And there are demands for more collegial and democratic approaches of both governance and management to find a way forward that listens to staff.

“Staff are the reason the university exists – they are the foundation of the excellent research and teaching that happens at Dundee.

“They should not be the ones to pay the price for management’s mistakes or incompetence.”

A Dundee University spokesman said: “Professor Shane O’Neill, interim principal and vice-chancellor, attended the town hall meeting at the invitation of the campus unions, to listen to the views of staff from across our community and acknowledged the uncertainty at a time of considerable challenges for the university.”

First Minister John Swinney quizzed on crisis at Holyrood

The result of the no confidence vote is expected within the next week.

John Swinney was also quizzed on the issue at First Minister’s Questions on Thursday.

He described the University of Dundee is a “magnificent” institution which has a “tremendous record” across different sectors, including life sciences.

“It’s vital we make sure the university has a vote of confidence from parliament today,” he said.

He said the Scottish Funding Council – the public body charged with funding universities – had been engaging with Dundee University alongside the higher education minister.

“The government wishes kept very close to their discussions to make sure that we can provide exactly the reassurance Mr Golden asks because it’s vital the university feel confident about the future,” he said.

SNP government ‘following events closely’

Asked about reports staff had been told the university could be forced to close with significant cuts, and whether the government would step in to save it emergency funding, a spokesman for the first minister said the government was “following events closely”.

Mr Golden said it was not good enough for Mr Swinney to be simply “looped in”.

He told The Courier: “The University of Dundee, which the First Minister rightly lauded as a seat of learning, has not had its troubles to seek in the last couple of years.

“I think the Scottish Government need to take a supporting role as Dundee University, and others in the sector, go through tough times.

“I appreciate John Swinney’s understanding of the situation, but being ‘looped in’ rather than actively involved isn’t good enough.”