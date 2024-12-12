Inside Dundee University crisis meeting as bosses get vote of no confidence

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Inside Dundee University crisis meeting as bosses get vote of no confidence

Around 1,000 university staff gathered to discuss the crisis on Thursday.

By Alasdair Clark
Dundee university
University bosses will face a vote on their future.

A vote of no confidence against Dundee University management has been launched by staff at the institution.

Around 1,000 employees gathered at the university’s Dalhousie Building to discuss the ongoing crisis which has left them fearing for their jobs.

The three trade unions representing staff have now emailed employees inviting them to express whether those at the top have their confidence.

Those taking part in the meeting were said to have been left “angry and fearful” – both for their jobs, students and the university’s wider reputation.

Deputy principal Shane O’Neill has taken over from Iain Gillespie. Image: Dundee University

Unite representative Jim Rourke said the meeting allowed people to express serious concern about the management of the institution.

North East MSP Maggie Chapman, who attended the meeting, said: “There are grave concerns about the ways in which the university’s finances have been managed, given the surpluses recorded in recent years.

“There are serious questions about the lack of transparency and the poor communications that staff and trade unions have received.

“And there are demands for more collegial and democratic approaches of both governance and management to find a way forward that listens to staff.

“Staff are the reason the university exists – they are the foundation of the excellent research and teaching that happens at Dundee.

“They should not be the ones to pay the price for management’s mistakes or incompetence.”

A Dundee University spokesman said: “Professor Shane O’Neill, interim principal and vice-chancellor, attended the town hall meeting at the invitation of the campus unions, to listen to the views of staff from across our community and acknowledged the uncertainty at a time of considerable challenges for the university.”

First Minister John Swinney quizzed on crisis at Holyrood

The result of the no confidence vote is expected within the next week.

John Swinney was also quizzed on the issue at First Minister’s Questions on Thursday.

He described the University of Dundee is a “magnificent” institution which has a “tremendous record” across different sectors, including life sciences.

First Minister of Scotland John Swinney during First Minister's Questions. Image: PA
“It’s vital we make sure the university has a vote of confidence from parliament today,” he said.

He said the Scottish Funding Council – the public body charged with funding universities – had been engaging with Dundee University alongside the higher education minister.

“The government wishes kept very close to their discussions to make sure that we can provide exactly the reassurance Mr Golden asks because it’s vital the university feel confident about the future,” he said.

SNP government ‘following events closely’

Asked about reports staff had been told the university could be forced to close with significant cuts, and whether the government would step in to save it emergency funding, a spokesman for the first minister said the government was “following events closely”.

Mr Golden said it was not good enough for Mr Swinney to be simply “looped in”.

He told The Courier: “The University of Dundee, which the First Minister rightly lauded as a seat of learning, has not had its troubles to seek in the last couple of years.

“I think the Scottish Government need to take a supporting role as Dundee University, and others in the sector, go through tough times.

“I appreciate John Swinney’s understanding of the situation, but being ‘looped in’ rather than actively involved isn’t good enough.”

Conversation