Thursday court round-up — ‘I only move weed’

A convicted thief from Forfar put a child in his care at risk by getting so high on drugs he struggled to retain consciousness.

Daniel Tait, of Lowson Avenue, appeared at Forfar Sheriff Court to admit wilfully neglecting the child on July 11 this year in a manner likely to cause unnecessary suffering or injury to health by ingesting an illicit substance which caused him to become heavily intoxicated.

Tait admitted he had slurred speech, was unable to stand unaided and struggled to retain consciousness.

Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown deferred sentencing until January 16 for background reports.

Predatory priest

A ‘predatory’ priest who repeatedly molested a sleeping train passenger has been jailed for 16 months at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court. Father Daniel Doherty, 61, from Falkirk, was the parish priest at St Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Falkirk. He had earlier admitted three counts of sexual assault against the younger man.

‘I only move weed’

A teenager caught with hundreds of pounds worth of cannabis at his Perth city centre flat has been ordered to stay out of trouble.

When police raided Charles Olubusi’s home in George Street, he told them: “I only move weed.”

The 19-year-old first offender appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted being concerned in the supply of the class B drug on May 30 this year.

Solicitor Billy Somerville said: “As a result of this conviction he has lost his accommodation and is now living in a homeless hostel.”

Sheriff Lindsay Foulis told Olubusi: “It is fortunate that you are not facing a more significant contravention of the Misuse of Drugs Act.

“You are 19 and have no record, so in the circumstances it seems to me the most appropriate way to deal with this is to defer sentence for a good behaviour report.”

Olubusi was also told to engage with the Right Track programme for young offenders.

McDonald’s assaults

Joshua McKeown, 28, was found guilty of sexually assaulting three teenage colleagues at a McDonald’s in Perth in 2022. A trial at Perth Sheriff Court heard how victims had had their lives devastated by his behaviour.

Fatal overdose

An Arbroath man has been placed on a curfew after administering a fatal heroin overdose to his partner.

Aaron MacPherson, 34, returned to Forfar Sheriff Court to be sentenced after admitting supplying the Class A drug to his late partner between April 11 and 13 this year at his James Street home.

MacPherson was on bail at the time he helped his partner inject the drugs.

His solicitor Billy Rennie said: “He injected her. She overdosed.

“He’s had the loss of his partner of three years. It’s altogether a tragic set of circumstances.”

Mr Rennie explained his client was currently subject to a compulsory treatment order.

Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown imposed a 7pm to 7am curfew lasting 40 days.

She said: “I’ve taken into account what’s been said on your behalf by your solicitor.

“You’re engaging with the community mental health team. I’m pleased to see that.”

Dog death threat

A XL Bully-type dog could be put to sleep after it attacked a woman in her Perthshire home and left her scarred for life. She was in “absolute agony” when the animal suddenly sprang at her and sank its teeth into her right foot and dragged her across the floor. Iain Martin, who had been looking after the dog for a friend while he was in prison, admitted being in charge of the dog in Scone in March 2023.

Police sting

A Perthshire paedophile sent sexually explicit messages on social media to what he believed was a 13-year-old girl.

Bruce Ross thought he was chatting with a teenager called Jaz but the 42-year-old was actually speaking to a decoy account, operated by an undercover police officer.

Ross, of Rosebank Cottage, Inchture, appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and pled guilty to attempting to communicate indecently with a child on April 26 2023.

He was placed on supervision and the sex offenders register for 12 months.

