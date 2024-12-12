Thursday court round-up — ‘I only move weed’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Courts

Thursday court round-up — ‘I only move weed’

A round-up of court cases from Tayside and Fife.

By The Crime and Courts Team
Post Thumbnail

A convicted thief from Forfar put a child in his care at risk by getting so high on drugs he struggled to retain consciousness.

Daniel Tait, of Lowson Avenue, appeared at Forfar Sheriff Court to admit wilfully neglecting the child on July 11 this year in a manner likely to cause unnecessary suffering or injury to health by ingesting an illicit substance which caused him to become heavily intoxicated.

Tait admitted he had slurred speech, was unable to stand unaided and struggled to retain consciousness.

Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown deferred sentencing until January 16 for background reports.

Predatory priest

A ‘predatory’ priest who repeatedly molested a sleeping train passenger has been jailed for 16 months at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court. Father Daniel Doherty, 61, from Falkirk, was the parish priest at St Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Falkirk. He had earlier admitted three counts of sexual assault against the younger man.

Daniel Doherty at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court
Disgraced Doherty.

‘I only move weed’

A teenager caught with hundreds of pounds worth of cannabis at his Perth city centre flat has been ordered to stay out of trouble.

When police raided Charles Olubusi’s home in George Street, he told them: “I only move weed.”

The 19-year-old first offender appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted being concerned in the supply of the class B drug on May 30 this year.

Solicitor Billy Somerville said: “As a result of this conviction he has lost his accommodation and is now living in a homeless hostel.”

Sheriff Lindsay Foulis told Olubusi: “It is fortunate that you are not facing a more significant contravention of the Misuse of Drugs Act.

“You are 19 and have no record, so in the circumstances it seems to me the most appropriate way to deal with this is to defer sentence for a good behaviour report.”

Olubusi was also told to engage with the Right Track programme for young offenders.

McDonald’s assaults

Joshua McKeown, 28, was found guilty of sexually assaulting three teenage colleagues at a McDonald’s in Perth in 2022. A trial at Perth Sheriff Court heard how victims had had their lives devastated by his behaviour.

Josua McKeown and a McDonald's sign
Joshua McKeown sexually assaulted teenage employees at McDonalds, Perth.

Fatal overdose

An Arbroath man has been placed on a curfew after administering a fatal heroin overdose to his partner.

Aaron MacPherson, 34, returned to Forfar Sheriff Court to be sentenced after admitting supplying the Class A drug to his late partner between April 11 and 13 this year at his James Street home.

MacPherson was on bail at the time he helped his partner inject the drugs.

His solicitor Billy Rennie said: “He injected her. She overdosed.

“He’s had the loss of his partner of three years. It’s altogether a tragic set of circumstances.”

Mr Rennie explained his client was currently subject to a compulsory treatment order.

Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown imposed a 7pm to 7am curfew lasting 40 days.

She said: “I’ve taken into account what’s been said on your behalf by your solicitor.

“You’re engaging with the community mental health team. I’m pleased to see that.”

Dog death threat

A XL Bully-type dog could be put to sleep after it attacked a woman in her Perthshire home and left her scarred for life. She was in “absolute agony” when the animal suddenly sprang at her and sank its teeth into her right foot and dragged her across the floor. Iain Martin, who had been looking after the dog for a friend while he was in prison, admitted being in charge of the dog in Scone in March 2023.

Iain Martin
Iain Martin appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.

Police sting

A Perthshire paedophile sent sexually explicit messages on social media to what he believed was a 13-year-old girl.

Bruce Ross thought he was chatting with a teenager called Jaz but the 42-year-old was actually speaking to a decoy account, operated by an undercover police officer.

Ross, of Rosebank Cottage, Inchture, appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and pled guilty to attempting to communicate indecently with a child on April 26 2023.

He was placed on supervision and the sex offenders register for 12 months.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Daniel Doherty at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court
Predatory priest jailed for 16 months at Kirkcaldy after train assault
Rhys Easton
Fife man kicked toddler and left child outside for 'long periods'
Iain Martin
XL Bully-type dog could be destroyed after attacking woman in her Perthshire home
Josua McKeown and a McDonald's sign
McDonald's worker guilty of sexually assaulting three teens at Perth restaurant
Post Thumbnail
Wednesday court round-up — Cyclist clattered and 101 self-own
Angela MacVicar (left) and Lindsay MacCallum
Charity boss says 'justice' done as court hears funds stolen by Perthshire crook can…
Glasgow Sheriff Court
St Johnstone legend Shaun Rooney appears in court on chip shop assault charge
Iain MaGregor at Forfar Sheriff Court
Former parcel courier guilty of injuring four in Angus road crash
Stonehaven rail crash recommendations
Stonehaven rail crash fatal accident inquiry to begin next month
Alexander Day at Perth Sheriff Court
Violent Perthshire abuser held girlfriend in headlock and thrust thumbs into her eyes