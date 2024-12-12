Predatory priest jailed for 16 months at Kirkcaldy after train assault

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Courts

Predatory priest jailed for 16 months at Kirkcaldy after train assault

Daniel Doherty admitted three counts of sexual assault against the younger, man.

By Jamie McKenzie
Daniel Doherty at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court
Disgraced Doherty arrives at court for sentencing.

A ‘predatory’ priest who repeatedly molested a sleeping train passenger has been jailed for 16 months at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

Father Daniel Doherty, 61, from Falkirk, was the parish priest at St Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Falkirk.

He had earlier admitted three counts of sexual assault against the younger man.

His lawyer said he had drunk four bottles of wine with lunch before the train journey from York to Edinburgh with his companion.

Doherty, of Bruce Street, Falkirk, was also placed on the sex offenders register for a decade.

Daniel Doherty
Daniel Doherty has been jailed.

Sentencing, Sheriff Charles Lugton told Doherty it was a “course of conduct” with a “high level of premeditation involved”.

He said: “You believed the complainer to be asleep and unconscious at the time of the assaults and in a particularly vulnerable position.”

The sheriff said he had read a victim impact statement, which clearly showed the conduct “resulted in significant emotional harm to the complainer”.

“It affected many aspects of his life”, he said, adding only a custodial sentence would mark the seriousness of the conduct.

Train assaults

The court heard previously how Doherty was spotted by concerned passengers, fondling a man sitting next to him on the train.

Fiscal Depute Sarah Smith told the court in October: “The complainer had been drinking throughout the day and fell asleep on the train next to the accused, who was in the aisle seat.

”He was awakened by the accused placing his hand inside the waistband of his trousers and inside his boxer shorts.

“The accused grabbed his penis and was holding it.

”He did this around four times throughout the train journey.

”The complainer kept falling back asleep but after the last occasion made a conscious effort to stay awake.”

Fr Daniel Doherty
Daniel Doherty is on the sex offenders register for a decade.

The priest continued his attacks, however, witnessed by passengers who got on the train at Newcastle.

“On sitting down, they observed the accused and the complainer sitting across from them and noticed the complainer was sleeping.

“Around 20 minutes later (one woman) saw the accused lean forward and start to kiss the complainer on the face and lips.

”The accused then began rubbing the complainer’s hand before holding his foot and rubbing it.

“He started grabbing the complainer’s genitals over his clothing.

“The behaviour continued and by this time she thought something was not right about this and was increasingly concerned.

“The accused continued his behaviour on and off over the next hour or so and did not appear to care that anyone could see his behaviour.”

A British Transport Police officer and a train
The matter was reported to British Transport Police. Image: PA

The women moved carriage after alerting British Transport Police and train staff.

Doherty told the train manager: “We are just friends… I was affirming him.”

Although police met Doherty and his victim off the train, it was only later the man felt able to report the abuse, the court heard.

He also reported two further episodes in which the priest had abused him while asleep.

‘Moderate’ risk of sexual re-offending

Defence lawyer Gordon Martin said Doherty expressed regret and said his client has health issues and is carer for his 93-year-old mother since his brother passed away.

He said instead of seeking medical help or getting practical or spiritual advice, the priest turned to alcohol to self-medicate, although he has been abstinent since May and has also sought professional help in relation to depression.

The lawyer noted social work had assessed Doherty’s risk of sexual re-offending as moderate and his risk of general re-offending as low.

The lawyer said: “These are serious offences – they are, however, his first offences”.

Mr Martin said Doherty has “suffered embarrassment and shame” and “found himself alienated” from support systems of the church, noting it has helped as much as it can.

He added: “He is aware the shame will hang around him for the rest of his life and the suspension from pastor duties showed him what it’s like to be excluded from the community.”

Sentencing welcomed

Helen Nisbet, Procurator Fiscal for Tayside, Central and Fife, said: “Daniel Doherty committed these serious sexual offences while holding a position of trust within his community.

“His predatory behaviour was brought to light thanks to the courage of the victim coming forward and reporting it to the authorities.

“Doherty has now been held accountable and we hope this prosecution makes clear that COPFS takes allegations of sexual offending seriously.”

Police Scotland Detective Inspector William Harley added: “This was a hugely distressing experience for Doherty’s victim.

“He will now have to face the consequences of these despicable actions.

“Crimes such as this will not be tolerated and will always be thoroughly investigated by Police Scotland.”

Archdiocese apology

The Archdiocese of Edinburgh and St Andrews posted an apology after Doherty was convicted.

It read: “We wish to offer a profound apology to the person affected and we commend their courage in reporting it.

“When the allegations against Fr Doherty were brought to the attention of the Archdiocese, he voluntarily withdrew from active ministry, and remains so, in line with the Church’s published procedures.”

Doherty’s solicitor told the court there will be a hearing to deal with his future in the priesthood.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Rhys Easton
Fife man kicked toddler and left child outside for 'long periods'
Iain Martin
XL Bully-type dog could be destroyed after attacking woman in her Perthshire home
Josua McKeown and a McDonald's sign
McDonald's worker guilty of sexually assaulting three teens at Perth restaurant
Post Thumbnail
Wednesday court round-up — Cyclist clattered and 101 self-own
Angela MacVicar (left) and Lindsay MacCallum
Charity boss says 'justice' done as court hears funds stolen by Perthshire crook can…
Glasgow Sheriff Court
St Johnstone legend Shaun Rooney appears in court on chip shop assault charge
Iain MaGregor at Forfar Sheriff Court
Former parcel courier guilty of injuring four in Angus road crash
Stonehaven rail crash recommendations
Stonehaven rail crash fatal accident inquiry to begin next month
Alexander Day at Perth Sheriff Court
Violent Perthshire abuser held girlfriend in headlock and thrust thumbs into her eyes
Lottery scratch cards
Crack-addled Dundee thief jailed after writing off Renault Clio in late-night scratch card dash