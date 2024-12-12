Tributes as former Dundee FC and Carnoustie footballer dies aged 36

Tributes have been paid to a former Dundee FC youth player who has died aged 36.

The Dens Park club have confirmed the passing of Scott Robertson.

After a youth career with the Dark Blues, the dad-of-two went on to play with Carnoustie Panmure for eight years.

A Dundee FC statement said: “Everyone at Dundee Football Club was extremely saddened to learn of the passing of former Dundee FC youth player Scott Robertson at age 36.

“Scott was part of the youth set-up at Dundee FC along with his brother Euan in the early 2000s.

“The thoughts of everyone at the club are with Scott’s family and friends at this very sad time.”

Carnoustie Panmure FC also paid tribute to Scott.

Carnoustie fans remember ‘gentleman and top player’ Scott Robertson

Their post said: “On behalf of the management team, players committee and all others associated with the club our heartfelt condolences go out to his wife Sam, his two beautiful children, and all his family and friends who all have the support of us all at Laing Park.”

Panmure will honour Scott’s life with a minute’s applause ahead of their clash with Forfar United on December 21.

Fans and ex-teammates of Scott also took to social media to pay tribute to the “gentleman and a top player”.

Graeme Christie wrote: “Scott was a fantastic footballer who made everything look so easy.

“More than that though, he was just a really good guy who will be so badly missed by his family, friends and everyone that knew him.”

Josh James added: “Scott was a brilliant captain when I was at the club.

“A top, top guy. Rest in peace Robbo.”

Luke McGeehan said: “Devastated to hear the news of Robbo’s passing, he was a gentleman and a top player.

“(He) really made me feel welcome when I joined the club many years ago, my condolences to his family and friends.”