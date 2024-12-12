Tributes as former Dundee FC and Carnoustie footballer dies aged 36

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tributes as former Dundee FC and Carnoustie footballer dies aged 36

Dad-of-two Scott Robertson spent eight years with Carnoustie Panmure after a youth career at Dens.

By Andrew Robson
Former Dundee FC youth player Scott Robertson has died
Former Dundee FC youth player Scott Robertson. Image: David Young

Tributes have been paid to a former Dundee FC youth player who has died aged 36.

The Dens Park club have confirmed the passing of Scott Robertson.

After a youth career with the Dark Blues, the dad-of-two went on to play with Carnoustie Panmure for eight years.

A Dundee FC statement said: “Everyone at Dundee Football Club was extremely saddened to learn of the passing of former Dundee FC youth player Scott Robertson at age 36.

“Scott was part of the youth set-up at Dundee FC along with his brother Euan in the early 2000s.

“The thoughts of everyone at the club are with Scott’s family and friends at this very sad time.”

Carnoustie Panmure FC also paid tribute to Scott.

Carnoustie fans remember ‘gentleman and top player’ Scott Robertson

Their post said: “On behalf of the management team, players committee and all others associated with the club our heartfelt condolences go out to his wife Sam, his two beautiful children, and all his family and friends who all have the support of us all at Laing Park.”

Panmure will honour Scott’s life with a minute’s applause ahead of their clash with Forfar United on December 21.

Fans and ex-teammates of Scott also took to social media to pay tribute to the “gentleman and a top player”.

Graeme Christie wrote: “Scott was a fantastic footballer who made everything look so easy.

“More than that though, he was just a really good guy who will be so badly missed by his family, friends and everyone that knew him.”

Josh James added: “Scott was a brilliant captain when I was at the club.

“A top, top guy. Rest in peace Robbo.”

Luke McGeehan said: “Devastated to hear the news of Robbo’s passing, he was a gentleman and a top player.

“(He) really made me feel welcome when I joined the club many years ago, my condolences to his family and friends.”

