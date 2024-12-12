Hotel Chocolat eyes new St Andrews store

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Hotel Chocolat eyes new St Andrews store

The brand has been recruiting for staff in the Fife town. 

By Ellidh Aitken
Hotel Chocolat could be opening in St Andrews. Image: Andy Rain/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Hotel Chocolat is eyeing a new store in St Andrews.

The chain – which sells a range of chocolate goods – has been recruiting for staff in the Fife town.

The retailer was hiring a store manager and assistant store manager with closing dates of December 8.

The job adverts said Hotel Chocolat was opening a new shop in St Andrews.

Hotel Chocolat ‘coming to St Andrews’

It said: “As we continue our mission to make people happy through chocolate, we’re opening brand new stores this year and we’re coming to St Andrews in Scotland.

“We’re looking for a store manager to join us and lead a successful, passionate, and engaged team.

“This is an amazing opportunity to work for an exciting, innovative and successful brand as we expand across the UK.”

The brand said it was looking for a “people-focused and confident leader with spirit and passion in line with our products, people and values.”

Hotel Chocolat stays silent on St Andrews plans

The advert added that candidates should have cafe operations experience.

Hotel Chocolat has chocolate shops across the country, including in Aberdeen and Inverness.

However, its only Scottish cafes are in Edinburgh and Glasgow.

It has not been revealed where the shop will be but the former Superdrug unit on Market Street has recently been emptied after the retailer moved out.

An opening date has also not been announced.

Hotel Chocolat declined to comment when approached by The Courier.

