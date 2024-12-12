Hotel Chocolat eyes new St Andrews store

Hotel Chocolat is eyeing a new store in St Andrews.

The chain – which sells a range of chocolate goods – has been recruiting for staff in the Fife town.

The retailer was hiring a store manager and assistant store manager with closing dates of December 8.

The job adverts said Hotel Chocolat was opening a new shop in St Andrews.

Hotel Chocolat ‘coming to St Andrews’

It said: “As we continue our mission to make people happy through chocolate, we’re opening brand new stores this year and we’re coming to St Andrews in Scotland.

“We’re looking for a store manager to join us and lead a successful, passionate, and engaged team.

“This is an amazing opportunity to work for an exciting, innovative and successful brand as we expand across the UK.”

The brand said it was looking for a “people-focused and confident leader with spirit and passion in line with our products, people and values.”

Hotel Chocolat stays silent on St Andrews plans

The advert added that candidates should have cafe operations experience.

Hotel Chocolat has chocolate shops across the country, including in Aberdeen and Inverness.

However, its only Scottish cafes are in Edinburgh and Glasgow.

It has not been revealed where the shop will be but the former Superdrug unit on Market Street has recently been emptied after the retailer moved out.

An opening date has also not been announced.

Hotel Chocolat declined to comment when approached by The Courier.